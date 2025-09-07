Instant Analysis: No. 21 Alabama 73, ULM 0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football's effort against ULM at home Saturday was in stark contrast with its performance at Florida State last weekend. The No. 21 Crimson Tide dominated the Warhawks 73-0 at Bryant-Denny Stadium after scoring 42 points in the first half alone.
"I just thought the guys did a good job of moving with some purpose in everything that they did," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "The guys did a good job of playing from snap to whistle and doing it over and over again for 60 minutes. That was the challenge to the guys and that's what we've got to build on. I liked everything, I didn't feel like they looked at the scoreboard ever."
The team's effort was markedly improved from the outing in Tallahassee during the season opener. One area in which that stood out? Defense. The defensive unit as a whole bore the brunt of significant criticism due to its less-than-stellar performance against the Seminoles and seemed to take it out on Louisiana Monroe. The Warhawks compiled just 148 total yards and completed 10 combined passes.
"I just think they did a better job of every guy pursuing to the ball. The week of practice was a good week. It showed and it carried over. We got off to a fast start, a faster start than we did last week. That was what we needed to have. A lot to build off, and especially as the game went on today, having those takeaways. That's a contagious thing, it doesn't matter who you're playing," DeBoer said.
Quarterback Ty Simpson went a perfect 17-for-17 passing. That set a new single-game record. His 226 yards and three scores weren't bad either. His effort was more than enough to earn his first career win. Austin Mack and Keelon Russell each threw multiple touchdown passes (they had two of them apiece).
"The coaches really pushed us, the leaders on the team, me included, and just was really great to see. We’re going to keep going," Simpson said. "We understand this means nothing and just play our brand of football.” Alabama faces Wisconsin at home next Saturday (11 a.m. CT).
Watch the above video as BamaCentral beat writers Katie Windham, Will Miller and Theo Fernandez discuss Alabama football's home win against Louisiana Monroe, analyzing the Crimson Tide's bounce-back effort and what it means for the squad going forward.