Justin Jefferson Joins Elite NFL Company by Recording 1,000 Yards This Season
Justin Jefferson is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL year after year, and his numbers continuously prove it.
On Sunday, in the Vikings’ season finale against the Packers, Jefferson officially clinched 1,000 receiving yards for the season. Jefferson’s eclipsed this amount in each of his six NFL seasons, becoming just the third NFL player to do so. The other two? Randy Moss and Mike Evans—pretty elite company to join.
Evans notably holds the all-time record for 11 consecutive seasons recording at least 1,000 receiving yards to start his career. The Buccaneers receiver unfortunately ended this historic streak this season as he missed a few weeks with injuries.
Moss, on the other hand, started his iconic NFL career with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons like Jefferson, and accumulated at least 1,000 yards in 10 of his first 12 NFL seasons.
Jefferson’s 1,000th yard of the year came on a 17-yard play made in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC North showdown. He entered Sunday’s contest with 947 yards.