Kalen DeBoer Feels Alabama is in 'Good Spot' for Guys Choosing to Play in Bowl Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For just the third time in 11 seasons, Alabama will not be competing for the College Football Playoff. After finishing one spot outside the 12-team field, the No. 11 Crimson Tide (9-3) will take on Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.
Because Alabama is used to playing in the CFP and competing for championships, the talent level on the Tide roster and the current culture of college football, questions naturally arise about if any Alabama players plan on opting out of the bowl game against Michigan.
After Alabama's loss to Oklahoma, captain Tyler Booker said that he would play, "however many games we have left." The last time the Crimson Tide played in a non-CFP bowl game, future No. 1 and No. 3 overall NFL draft picks Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. still played in the Sugar Bowl for the Crimson Tide after the 2022 season.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke with the media Sunday night said he feels like the team is in a "good spot" in regards to guys wanting to play the final game of the 2024 season for the Crimson Tide, including those with high-round NFL draft prospects.
" I think, from what I feel right now, and I'm not saying there won't be one, but I feel like right now, we're in a place where most of those guys are planning on playing," DeBoer said. "I don't care what round they're planning on going in. And we’ll see. But that's my early just understanding, having talked with a few guys, and you know, these guys are committed to this place. There’s been a streak of 10-win seasons or more, and they’ve got a lot of pride in this program in continuing to move forward. [They] want to play and spend one more game with their brothers here on this football team."
As DeBoer alluded to, Alabama has won at least 10 games in every season dating back to 2008, a 17-year streak that can be extended if the Crimson Tide beats the Wolverines.
DeBoer was specifically asked about Booker and quarterback Jalen Milroe and said he would let those two make their own announcements. They would be talking to the team at a pre-planned team meeting on Monday.
