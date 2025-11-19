Kalen DeBoer Names Alabama's Most Consistent Players This Season
Alabama has numerous players who stand out among some of the best in college football, but simply put, it's very difficult to shine on a weekly basis.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer deliberated some of the most reliable athletes on the team during Wednesday's teleconference, and wide receiver Germie Bernard was the first player he mentioned.
"I mean, that's a lot of guys. I think Germie Bernard has just been really consistent from start to finish," DeBoer said. "It's as a receiver, and that's what you see a lot of but, I felt like he raised his game as a blocker.
"There was some some run game things that he got involved with helped and create some explosives. We always focus so much up front. I mean, those guys are the ones that can help pop big plays. And his effort all-around and his leadership, I would say he's probably the most consistent."
Bernard has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in all but two games this season. He currently leads the Crimson Tide in receptions (48) yards (676) and touchdowns (six) and is ranked in the top 10 of the SEC in each of these stat categories.
The senior's best game on paper came in the season-opening loss to Florida State, as he tallied eight catches for 146 yards. But perhaps his top moment from this season was the game-winning touchdown against South Carolina.
Bernard could've went down near the goal line and Alabama would've attempted a chip-shot field goal as time expired, and he admitted that it was "easy" to score because the South Carolina defense wanted its offense to get the ball back. Nevertheless, Bernard got the green light to score, and DeBoer evaluated the play.
"We got all the trust in the world," DeBoer said of Bernard during the South Carolina postgame press conference. "You've seen us every week have different things that we do where he's lined up in a Wildcat and get him out of the backfield, throw him the ball, double pass opportunities. Guys who are disciplined, the game slows down for them. You give them the opportunities as much as possible in critical moments to go make plays for you."
It's important to mention that in addition to Bernard, DeBoer also said on Wednesday that center Parker Brailsford has been one of Alabama's most consistent players "from start to finish.
Brailsford is one of the Crimson Tide's four captains and has proven to be an integral part of Alabama's success this season, both on and off the field. The redshirt junior was previously named a Midseason All-American by the Sporting News and has also been recognized as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice.
Alabama's offensive line has gone under a ton of rotation during games, but Brailsford has been one of the small number of constants on it. Brailsford has never been a part of an offensive line that's rotated as much as the Crimson Tide has this season. In addition to the right tackle spot between Wilkin Formby and Michael Carroll, both guard positions have seen a ton of rotation between Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark, Jaeden Roberts and William Sanders.