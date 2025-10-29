Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Updates for Two Alabama Wide Receivers
Prior to the South Carolina game, there were no surprises on Alabama's initial availability report.
But on Thursday, Oct. 23, freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks was listed as "doubtful," and ended up not facing the Gamecocks. Early in the game, fellow Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton sustained an injury and never returned.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on both receivers during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, as the Crimson Tide continues its second bye week before hosting LSU on Nov. 8.
"I expect those guys to be ready to go for LSU," DeBoer said. "Lotty was especially rolling out there today and making good progress. Isaiah just got dinged up there in the first half of the game and making good progress."
Brooks and Horton have been two of Alabama Ty Simpson's top targets this season. Brooks, a true freshman, has 16 catches for 255 yards despite not being a primary starter. Horton, an offseason transfer addition from Miami, has started every game for the Crimson Tide and has 22 receptions for 272 yards and five touchdowns.
Alabama Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while, but that timeline isn't known. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia and has been out since then, but DeBoer gave an update on Wednesday.
"He's doing really good," DeBoer said. "He's on a timeline that we had hoped, or maybe even a little bit ahead. But don't know exactly what that's going to be. We're not quite there yet, but he's making great progress. You can see, just even in his face, he's feeling good about the direction it's going and he can't get back out there."
Alabama had another four players unavailable for the South Carolina road win. Tight end Danny Lewis Jr. has missed the past couple of games, as he's been seen with a boot on his foot. Linebacker Cayden Jones missed the Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina games due to surgery for an ankle injury. DeBoer said on Oct. 13 that "he’ll be down for a little while."
Alabama Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained during practice in late September. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3.
Alabama will face LSU at home on Nov. 8 following the current bye week. Brooks and Horton should be out there, but it's uncertain at this time if Lewis and Jones will be.