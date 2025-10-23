Alabama Football at South Carolina Official Availability Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama football will play its fifth SEC game of the season and third on the road against South Carolina on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 22
Qua Russaw, LB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
South Carolina Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 22
Cason Henry, OL — Out
Jatavius Shivers, OL — Questionable
Monkell Goodwine, DL — Probable
Nolan Hay, OL — Probable
Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows is not on the injury report. He went down after taking a hit (which resulted in a targeting penalty) while going for a catch against Missouri. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Oct. 15 that the true freshman is in concussion protocol, and he was ruled out for the Tennessee game that same day.
Alabama tight end Danny Lewis Jr. is not on the injury report. He was on the sideline in sweatpants with a boot on his left foot during warmups against Tennessee and did not play that night. He wasn't included on the initial availability report for the Third Saturday in October, but was then listed as questionable the next day.
Alabama linebacker Cayden Jones missed both the Missouri and Tennessee games due to surgery for an ankle injury. DeBoer said on Oct. 13 that "he’ll be down for a little while." The sophomore has primarily played snaps on special teams this season.
Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia this past Saturday and will miss an extended period of time, while Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained last week during practice.
Russaw and Latham were listed as co-starters on the Crimson Tide's Week 1 depth chart, and they each made an impact prior to their respective injuries. Russaw had four total tackles, including one for loss, and a sack. Latham had two tackles against Florida State before missing the next two games with a lower-body injury.
With Russaw and Latham out, redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre has been the alpha Wolf linebacker with true freshman Justin Hill right behind. Following a dominant performance against Tennessee, Pierre shared the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award with Crimson Tide cornerback Zabien Brown.
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return last week.