Kalen DeBoer Says Special Teams Unit Still Cohesive After Field Goal Miss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 4 Alabama was upset on Saturday night by No. 11 Oklahoma as the Crimson Tide lost its first SEC game of the season. Alabama lost by two points after numerous offensive and special teams miscues. One of the biggest miscues came at the end of the first half as Crimson Tide place kicker Conor Talty had his 36-yard field goal blocked, sending the home team into the locker room trailing by three.
Talty was caught on camera admonishing long-snapper David Bird as his snap went high, throwing off the mechanics and timing of the operation, and thus negatively impacting the kick. His reaction to his teammate's error set social media ablaze as Talty moved his field goal conversion numbers to 11-of-17 on the season.
"Yeah, we're all competitive, and those guys are competitive and they want to make that kick and have the execution be at a high level," Alabama coach Kalen DeBeoer said on Monday. "Every single one of those guys are always taking ownership, but obviously in that moment, Conor's a competitive guy and he knows how important those points are. The response and everything like that, not exactly what you want, but it's also an understanding of how important it is to these guys. They work together relentlessly in practice. I see it. There's a cohesiveness that these guys have, and so in the locker room I think they got that resolved very quickly after the fact and were ready to go out there and execute more throughout the game."
Talty missed a 26-yard field goal against LSU where Bird's snap also went high, but in both instances holder and punter Blake Doud was able to get the snap to the spot ahead of the kick.
"The one that he missed, I think the great kickers can overcompensate for maybe, the execution of the rest of the snap and the hold not being perfect," DeBoer said after the LSU miss. "That's going to continue to be the growth."
Talty has been perfect on extra points for Alabama, making 32-of-32 attempts on the season, and the most recent two miscues have been his only misses inside 40-yards on the year.