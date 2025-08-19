What Ryan Grubb Has Seen From Alabama's RBs Following Jam Miller's Injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's 2025 season took a bit of a bump before it even started last Saturday, as running back Jam Miller sustained an upper-body injury during the scrimmage and will miss some time.
The length of his time on the sidelines is currently uncertain, but he will be out for at least the season opener on the road against Florida State. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Tuesday that Miller is in "high spirits," but he'll need to find someone to replace the starter before arriving in Tallahassee.
"I think we've got to see a lot in the next week or so to see who can handle the game plan and who is the most responsible with all the duties," Grubb said.
During Tuesday's media practice viewing, it appeared that there was an order in which the running backs lined up during drills:
- Richard Young – redshirt sophomore (5-11, 212 lbs)
- Daniel Hill – sophomore (6-1, 244 lbs)
- Dre Washington – redshirt senior (5-9, 216 lbs)
- AK Dear – freshman (6-1, 212 lbs)
- Kevin Riley – redshirt freshman (5-11, 191 lbs)
Grubb opened up about each of them, starting with the sophomore whom head coach Kalen DeBoer has previously labeled as "deceiving."
"Daniel Hill has done a good job providing a lot of protection and I think he's gotten a lot better at that with his eyes. Super physical guy. Daniel is starting to run like the back was on the spring. Early in camp, I thought he was a bit slow to come to that."
Grubb also discussed Washington, an offseason transfer from Louisiana, and Kevin Riley, who saw very few snaps last season.
"Dre has great vision running the football," Grubb said. "He improves every day still. I think some of the pass protection responsibilities were probably not in his wheelhouse prior to getting here. Kevin Riley's starting to show up a little bit. He's a guy that has really nice vision. Not as big a back as the other guys, but he runs very physical and is really good out of the backfield."
Grubb closed on Richard Young, who could have the best chance to be the lead running back to fill Miller's role.
"Rich has been super physical and has been a guy in the last two scrimmages, that when I thought we needed a little bit of a spark to pop a run up the middle and finish, he's done a great job," Grubb said. "He worked really, really hard in becoming a better player out of the backfield. He has gotten better at that. Very responsible, cares a lot, he's tough, physical and we love him."