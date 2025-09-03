Kalen DeBoer Speaks on Alabama's Need to be Violent: 'Love the Contact'
The blemish of No. 21 Alabama's 31-17 road loss to Florida State in last weekend's season opener isn't going away anytime soon. As with any defeat, there was a number of things the Crimson Tide could've improved on, with toughness in the trenches and beyond playing a part in that.
On Wednesday, head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed that item during the SEC coaches' teleconference. He used one key word to describe what's being sought after on the field: violence. That's the nature of the game, and much more often than not, what it takes to win.
"You got to have... Violence. Violent with your hands. You've got to be explosive. I think a lot of it just comes down to doing your job and building extreme, high-level trust," he said.
Alabama's effort on defense when facing the Seminoles was a major point of criticism, not solely relating to intensity, but hustle as well. Florida State ran roughshod over the Crimson Tide, putting up 230 rushing yards. DeBoer mentioned having players who outmatch their opponents and triumph in one-on-ones as keys to winning the point of attack, though he denied that toughness was the reason for the result in Tallahassee.
"I'm not saying that's specific to what happened in the game," DeBoer said. "Toughness looks great when you execute... You've gotta love running into the fight, and have some fight. Have some courage. Love the contact. Love to deliver the blow. Make a statement through your play."
At some point in the future, the Crimson Tide will get a boost in that department when defensive lineman Tim Keenan III returns. One of the team's two defensive captains, Keenan has an ankle injury. He is not slated to play this Saturday night against Louisiana Monroe at home, though the coaching staff expects him back fairly soon thereafter; he'll be evaluated week-to-week.
The defensive unit certainly felt the veteran's absence. His stint on the sidelines could end up being an even larger issue for the group than it already has if Keenan is not able to make it back in time for the start of SEC play on Sept. 27 at Georgia.
"Tim Keenan will not be available this week, but he's doing really well and making the progress that we would expect," DeBoer said Wednesday, adding the injury (for which Keenan underwent tightrope surgery) is not expected to keep him out of action on a long-term basis.