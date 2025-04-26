New Orleans Saints Bringing in Alabama Punter James Burnip as Undrafted Free Agent
Alabama punter James Burnip was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, just minutes after the final pick was announced, NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that the New Orleans Saints are bringing him in as an undrafted free agent.
After decommitting from Ole Miss and flipping to Alabama out of Australia, Burnip steadily improved over his Crimson Tide career and became one of the best punters in the country by his senior season. He went from averaging 39.1 yards per punt in his freshman campaign to 45.4 in 2024.
Because punters are easier to pick up in free agency than other positions, it can be very challenging to get drafted at that position. Iowa punter Tory Taylor was the only punter picked in last year's draft and Florida's Jeremy Crawshaw, who was the final pick of the sixth round (No. 216 overall), was the only one picked in 2025.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 86
Position: Punter
Hometown: Mount Macedon, Victoria, Austrailia
High School: Victoria University, Melbourne
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: 4.5 star punter in his class by prokicker.com
Did he play in an All-Star Game? No
Accomplishments
- During his senior season, Burnip ranked fourth in the SEC and ninth nationally with a 45.4 yards per punt mark
- He helped Alabama limit opponents to a 1.00 yards per punt return mark that led the nation in 2024
- Ray Guy award semifinalist in 2023 and 2024
- 2023 first team All-American by Pro Football Focus
- 2023 second team All-SEC
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-6
Weight: 235 pounds
Hand: 8 5/8"
Arm: 31 7/8’’
Wing: 78 4/8"
40-yard dash: DNP
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
