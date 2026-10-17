No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee: Game Central Rundown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–– There's something special about the Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee. And for the fifth straight season both the Crimson Tide and Volunteers are ranked inside the top 25 as No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-1 SEC) travels to face No. 14 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in Neyland Stadium.

Alabama is trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season last week against Georgia, and Tennessee is trying to pick up its first ranked win of the season.

In a nod to the tradition of the rivalry in the 1970s, Alabama will be wearing Crimson uniforms even though it is on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Here's all the info you need for Saturday's rivalry matchup:

Latest Injury News for Alabama at Tennessee

On Friday night's availability report, six players were ruled out for Tennessee and seven players for Alabama, including starting center Racin Delgatty officially being downgraded from doubtful to out.

The biggest news for the Crimson Tide is the unavailbility of leading receiver and team captain Ryan Coleman-Williams along with Delgatty and defensive line starter Terrance Green. There is some positive injury news with Wolf linebacker Justin Hill listed as "probable" after missing Alabama's last three games.

Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon was no longer listed on the report as of Friday night, which means he will be available to play. How much he plays will soon be determined.

Alabama at Tennessee Game Information

Who: No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 14 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee (101,915)

Weather: Things are forecasted for some great fall football weather. Temperatures should hover around 60 degrees at kickoff and drop into the 50s by the fourth quarter. There is not rain in the forecast.

Officials: TBA

Game Captains: TBA

Current streak: Alabama won the previous the matchup

Last meeting: Alabama beat Tennessee 37-20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025. The Volunteers were knocking on the door of the end zone right before the half while trailing by 11 before Zabien Brown returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. Alabama built up its lead to 23-7 and never looked back.

How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at Tennessee

TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 84

Betting Odds for Alabama at Tennessee

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Over/Under: 50.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Alabama at Tennessee

Can Alabama limit Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop, who is second in the SEC in rushing?

How does Mal Waldrep Jr. perform in his first start at center in place of the injured Racin Delgatty? Tennessee leads the nation in sacks, so it will be a big challenge in a hostile environment.

Who steps up at wide receiver for Alabama to help out Keelon Russell with Ryan Coleman-Williams officially out?

Depth Chart: Alabama at Tennessee

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell, OR AK Dear

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Mal Waldrep Jr., Casey Poe

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: London Simmons, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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