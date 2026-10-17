No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee: Game Central Rundown
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KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–– There's something special about the Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee. And for the fifth straight season both the Crimson Tide and Volunteers are ranked inside the top 25 as No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-1 SEC) travels to face No. 14 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in Neyland Stadium.
Alabama is trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season last week against Georgia, and Tennessee is trying to pick up its first ranked win of the season.
In a nod to the tradition of the rivalry in the 1970s, Alabama will be wearing Crimson uniforms even though it is on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Here's all the info you need for Saturday's rivalry matchup:
Latest Injury News for Alabama at Tennessee
On Friday night's availability report, six players were ruled out for Tennessee and seven players for Alabama, including starting center Racin Delgatty officially being downgraded from doubtful to out.
The biggest news for the Crimson Tide is the unavailbility of leading receiver and team captain Ryan Coleman-Williams along with Delgatty and defensive line starter Terrance Green. There is some positive injury news with Wolf linebacker Justin Hill listed as "probable" after missing Alabama's last three games.
Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon was no longer listed on the report as of Friday night, which means he will be available to play. How much he plays will soon be determined.
Alabama at Tennessee Game Information
Who: No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 14 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee (101,915)
Weather: Things are forecasted for some great fall football weather. Temperatures should hover around 60 degrees at kickoff and drop into the 50s by the fourth quarter. There is not rain in the forecast.
Officials: TBA
Game Captains: TBA
Current streak: Alabama won the previous the matchup
Last meeting: Alabama beat Tennessee 37-20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025. The Volunteers were knocking on the door of the end zone right before the half while trailing by 11 before Zabien Brown returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. Alabama built up its lead to 23-7 and never looked back.
How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at Tennessee
TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 84
Betting Odds for Alabama at Tennessee
Spread: Alabama -7.5
Over/Under: 50.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Alabama at Tennessee
- Can Alabama limit Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop, who is second in the SEC in rushing?
- How does Mal Waldrep Jr. perform in his first start at center in place of the injured Racin Delgatty? Tennessee leads the nation in sacks, so it will be a big challenge in a hostile environment.
- Who steps up at wide receiver for Alabama to help out Keelon Russell with Ryan Coleman-Williams officially out?
Depth Chart: Alabama at Tennessee
Alabama Depth Chart
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell, OR AK Dear
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers
- WR (X): Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Mal Waldrep Jr., Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: London Simmons, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_