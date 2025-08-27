'Not Regret Anything': Parker Brailsford Shares Tyler Booker's Message to OL Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Center Parker Brailsford, already one of the most impactful transfers head coach Kalen DeBoer brought to Alabama's program from Washington, will be taking over as one of the three new team captains this fall. He and his compatriots on the offensive line recently heard from one of 2024's captains, who had a message about the upcoming season.
Former Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker was an All-American and All-SEC player during his three-season stint at Alabama before going on to be selected 12th overall in this year's NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Booker spoke to the current squad's offensive linemen, many of whom are his former teammates, by phone in fall camp.
"We actually talked to him on the phone as a team," Brailsford said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Basically, [he said] just not regret anything."
Brailsford, who made starts at guard when he was at Washington, has remained one of the country's premier centers since arriving in Tuscaloosa. He received All-America honors (second team) from the Football Writers Association of America for his performance in 2024. He was voted a captain last week.
With the captaincy comes enhanced leadership responsibilities. Brailsford's position on the field is already one that comes with that as well. Booker, too, had to handle the duties of being one of the captains. Brailsford isn't trying to be Booker, but he did get to see him perform that role last fall.
"I'm my own person... but I have seen a lot of great leaders [like] Tyler Booker," Brailsford said. "That's something I can add to what I already bring."
There was another component to Booker's message, beyond just allowing no room for regrets. The former captain, whom Brailsford said he hears from "a good amount, here and there," emphasized leaving it all out on the field no matter what happens.
"He wanted us to go hard every day, so at the end of it, when everything's settled down and all the [balls] are done flying, that we don't have any regrets going and moving on to next year," Brailsford said.
Booker was the lone representative of the offensive line among Alabama's four 2025 captains. The same is true of Brailsford, who is joined in the ranks by quarterback Ty Simpson, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III and linebacker Deontae Lawson.
"I really pretty much could've guessed that he'd be a captain, just the way he's been as a leader," DeBoer said of Brailsford. "It starts with his leading by example, but it's really cool seeing Parker step up vocally and see his growth... The guys really respect him."