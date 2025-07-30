How is Alabama's Left Guard Battle Shaping Up? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama's left guard battle between Kam Dewberry and Geno VanDeMark.
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford have both said this offseason that they want to win the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the best offensive line in college football.
Proctor and Brailsford are returning starters and the same applies to right guard Jaeden Roberts and right tackle Wilkin Formby. But following the departure of Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Booker this offseason, the Crimson Tide will have a new left guard this fall.
The left guard battle has been underway since last season ended, and while there are a few candidates for the job, returning redshirt senior Geno VanDeMark and offseason Texas A&M transfer addition Kam Dewberry are the clear frontrunners. But of course, only one of them can earn the starting spot.
"Geno and Kam, both of them are doing a great job all summer," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday following Day 1 of fall camp. "Super competitive. Geno is in Year 2 now with us and he's comfortable in the offense. Kam has had a lot of urgency to really put himself physically and mentally in a spot where he's competing for that position.
"They probably do have different tools that are their strengths. They're both really good and well-rounded football players. But both of them can do a few things a little better than the other. It's just a matter of the best five guys and how they fit into that."
Dewberry joined the Crimson Tide after appearing in 32 games with seven starts over three years for the Aggies. He was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 3 overall interior lineman in the Class of 2022.
VanDeMark appeared in all 13 games last season as a reserve but started in two contests, one game at each guard position. He played in 18 games at Michigan State with eight starts in three seasons before transferring to Alabama in May 2024.
To win the Joe Moore Award, the front five must work together efficiently on a daily basis—during practice and on Saturdays. Either Dewberry or VanDeMark will be the fifth piece to achieving this goal. Who will it be?