Postcard from Tampa: Alabama Football Visits Busch Gardens
TAMPA, Fla.–– Along with the actual game itself, a big part of bowl games are all the traditions and fun activities that occur throughout the week. On Alabama's second full day in Tampa leading up to the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan, the Crimson Tide practiced in the early afternoon, and then some of the players headed to Busch Gardens theme park later Saturday afternoon.
Running back Jam Miller, linebacker Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Ryan Williams, punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett were the five players that visited the theme park. They got to go on a safari ride, feed a giraffe, check out some of the other animals and ride two thrill rides.
First the group rode Falcon's Fury, a 335-foot tower drop ride. However, Burnip was too tall to ride and Miller opted out because of a dislike of heights. Then the Crimson Tide players rode Serengeti Flyer, which was a giant swinging ride.
As reporters, we got to join in on the fun at Busch Gardens and made sure to grab a funnel cake sundae before we left the theme park.
Alabama will hold one final practice in Tampa on Sunday before heading to the beach in Clearwater where both teams' bands and cheerleading squads will perform along with a key lime pie eating contest and live music on stage.
The Crimson Tide is set to face Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT.
Watch the above video to check out some of the highlights from the Crimson Tide's trip to Busch Gardens.
Read more: What Jalen Milroe's Seen from His Newest Wide Receiver
Alabama Football ReliaQuest Bowl Practice Report- Saturday
How to Watch the ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan