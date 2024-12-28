What Jalen Milroe's Seen from His Newest Wide Receiver
TAMPA, Fla.–– Jalen Milroe will have his two favorite targets available for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan, but after that, there's going to be a lot of new faces he's going to be throwing to, including recently converted wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe.
"It’s definitely different, but one thing’s that for certain is we have a lot of talented guys," Milroe said after Saturday's practice. "We have guys moving in different pieces. We’re definitely gonna have some explosive guys when it comes to the game. It’s all about practice, how can we implement them in the right way in our system, get them the right looks, get them the right ball. And so it’s been good just to see the different pieces that we have around and seeing how flexible everyone is.”
Mbakwe has spent the entire season at defensive back, but with the Crimson Tide shorthanded at the receiver position for the bowl game with injuries and transfers. Mbakwe has been practicing at receiver all week and has switched to No. 6 on offense.
"It’s pretty cool just seeing him switch positions and lock in to another area of his game playing receiver," Milroe said. "You know, that’s a little different from back-pedaling to now running routes. It’s good to have him on our side of the ball. He’s a guy that’s always trying to learn, just being around Coach Shep. That’s been good. It’s been good to throw him the ball, getting him in the game plan, getting him around the guys."
"He’s definitely talented. This is a guy that played both sides in high school, so he has familiarity when it comes to playing the position. So it’s been good to have him on the offensive side of the ball just seeing him pick it up. Because it’s been quick. It’s been a quick turnaround from going from DB to receiver and how much he’s grasped in that short period of time. So imagine we’d had him the whole season how we’ll he’d be playing even more."
Milroe said what has wowed him is Mbakwe's ability to track the ball, particularly on over-the-shoulder throws. Alabama will have Mbakwe, Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, Jaren Hamilton and Rico Scott available to play at wide receiver on Tuesday against the Wolverines.
