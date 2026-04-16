The Question Mel Kiper Jr. has for 'Rare' Alabama Prospect Kadyn Proctor

When people say, "This guy doesn't look like the typical offensive tackle," it's usually because the player is a bit smaller.

But that's not the case for former Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor. When comparing to all NFL players during the 2025 season, Proctor would rank eighth in weight and 14th in height.

Proctor declared for the 2026 NFL Draft following his junior campaign. He's widely expected to be selected in the first round on April 23 in Pittsburgh, and renowned NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the same. In fact, Kiper said a keyword when discussing Proctor during a media conference call.

"There aren't many tackles who can move like he can," Kiper said on Thursday. "I mean, 6-7, 352 pounds, the movement and the ability is rare. You just don't see it."

For reference, Kiper has held his current position at ESPN since 1984. In other words, he's been doing this since Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was 10-years-old and when Nick Saban was a defensive coordinator at Michigan State. Using the term "rare" to discuss a Crimson Tide prospect is extremely exciting.

However, while Proctor may be selected on Day 1, he wasn't perfect. He allowed a team-high six pressures, including one sack, in the season-opening loss to Florida State. There were a couple of games in 2024 and 2023 where he also wasn't at his best.

"Then you say, 'Well, why did he have some struggles in college? Was it concentration lapses? Why were some guys that really shouldn't get the best of Kadyn Proctor getting the best of him?' Kiper said. "I could say he should be dominant play-in and play-out, game-in and game-out with that kind of skill set."

Nevertheless, Proctor only allowed 13 more pressures and an additional sack following the FSU upset. It was a complete 180 from there, as he went on to win the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, was a member of the All-SEC First Team and was one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, which honors the nation's top college linemen and linebackers.

"And that's why he's one of those guys who you'd say, 'Boy, is it all going to come together? Is he going to be a consistent left tackle?'" Kiper said. "You can't have hiccups in the NFL. You can't have that. These guys are the best in the world you're going up against. I always say that, I'm not going to repeat it again.

"But in college, that's not the case. You can pick and choose. You can have games where you say, 'I can have my C-game and win these battles, right? Can I have my D-game and win these battles?' In the NFL, you better bring your A-game every snap, and you better focus and concentrate and not have lapses.

"So if you're seeing that in college, for a kid who's that physically and athletically gifted, will it come together in the NFL? That's the question."

There have been reports that Proctor could be selected as high as sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns. The only Alabama offensive linemen to go inside the top-6: Chris Samuels (No. 3 in 2000), John Hannah (No. 4 in 1973), Vaughn Mancha (No. 5 in 1948) and Andre Smith (No. 6 in 2009).

Kiper thought No. 6 "was a little high" for Proctor due to the aforementioned reasons. Instead, Kiper still has Cleveland taking Proctor in his final two-round mock draft, but the Browns would trade with the Dallas Cowboys and take him at No. 12.

"I think middle of the first round for Kadyn Proctor makes sense," Kiper said. "Top 10, then you're risk-reward. Then it changes a little bit."

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