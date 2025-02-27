Bama Central

Tracker: Alabama On-Field Drills at 2025 NFL Combine

Follow along to see how the Alabama Crimson Tide performs at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Hunter De Siver

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (LB26) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The on-field drills portion of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here!

Exactly 329 potential future faces of the league were invited to the dream-come-true event, including nine from Alabama. These Crimson Tide standouts will participate in some variation of six on-field drills to improve their NFL Draft stock.

Defensive linemen and linebackers will be kicking off these drills on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. CT and offensive linemen will finish the NFL Combine on Sunday, March 2, 12 p.m. The entire event will be broadcasted on NFL Network.

Players may not participate in every drill, but we'll be tracking how the Crimson Tide performs on each of them, along with their placement among their position group.

Alabama NFL Combine Invitees:

  • Tyler Booker, guard
  • James Burnip, punter
  • Jihaad Campbell, inside linebacker
  • CJ Dippre, tight end
  • Jalen Milroe, quarterback
  • Malachi Moore, defensive back
  • Robbie Ouzts, tight end
  • Que Robinson, outside linebacker
  • Tim Smith, defensive lineman

Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. CT: Defensive Lineman and Linebackers

Defensive Lineman Tim Smith

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

Inside Linebacker Jihaad Campbell

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

Outside Linebacker Que Robinson

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. CT: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Safety Malachi Moore

  • 40-yard dash: DNP (recovering from surgery)
  • Bench press: DNP
  • Vertical jump: DNP
  • Broad jump: DNP
  • Three-cone drill: DNP
  • 20-yard shuttle: DNP

Tight End CJ Dippre

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

Tight End Robbie Ouzts

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

March 1 at 12 p.m. CT: Quarterbacks, Running Backs and Wide Receivers

Quarterback Jalen Milroe

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

March 2 at 12 p.m. CT: Offensive Linemen

Offensive Guard Tyler Booker

  • 40-yard dash:
  • Bench press:
  • Vertical jump:
  • Broad jump:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • 20-yard shuttle:

