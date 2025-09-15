Upon Further Review: No. 19 Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14
Third-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell saw enough from Alabama (2-1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to make a postgame declaration that the Crimson Tide was a "much better team" than his Badgers. That assessment was well-founded, given that Wisconsin (2-1) lost 38-14, trailed 28-0 at one point and was outgained 454-209.
Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson finished short of the program's all-time record for consecutive completions. A 382-yard performance accompanied by four touchdowns, though, is a whale of a consolation prize. Simpson was not the reason for the Florida State loss. All the same, he has looked far more comfortable over the last two weeks.
Alabama's win resulted in a five-spot jump in the AP Poll. The Crimson Tide is now the No. 14-ranked team according to the poll. It will not play this weekend, instead having its first bye week of the season prior to its road matchup with Georgia on Sept. 27.
Player of the Game: Wide receiver Ryan Williams had critics to silence after a tough performance against Florida State, which ended with him concussed and sidelined for the Crimson Tide's next game against ULM. He played like it opposite the Badgers, with 165 yards and two scores on just five catches. That's 33 yards per catch, and 109 of his yards were after the catch.
Play of the Game: Alabama opted to defer to the second half after winning the coin toss, giving Wisconsin the ball first in the game. Halftime came and went, and with the Crimson Tide holding a 21-0 lead coming out of the break, Alabama went into its bag of tricks. The result? A 75-yard touchdown from Williams on the very first play of the second half as the result of an unconventional flea-flicker.
Stat of the Game: Rarely in sports is everything perfect, even in dominant wins. Such was the case regarding Alabama's running backs, none of whom scored a touchdown on a day where they were only given 15 carries. On those 15 carries, four different backs combined for 45 yards, 20 of which were in the first half. Kevin Riley led the dance in that category with seven touches and 20 yards.
10 things you may not have noticed...
1. Isaiah Horton's previous experience with Ty Simpson is paying off on the field.
In the days prior to the Wisconsin contest, wide receiver Isaiah Horton mentioned having played with Simpson in high school during seven-on-seven action. Both are from Tennessee, and that established chemistry played a role in Horton's decision to come to Tuscaloosa. Horton now has two touchdown receptions in as many games after a second-quarter score Saturday.
2. LT Overton is already halfway to his sack total from the 2024 season.
Bandit LT Overton was one of four different players who recorded a sack against the Badgers. A theme of Overton's performance last season was an inability to finish despite a knack for pressure, resulting in only two sacks during his debut season as a Crimson Tide player. He left Saturday's game injured in the second half.
3. His interceptions stood out, but creating turnovers wasn't the only thing Bray Hubbard did on Saturday.
Safety Bray Hubbard's play has improved dramatically in the short time since he encountered scrutiny for his intensity in the Florida State game. To wit, he recorded two interceptions against Wisconsin. However, Hubbard affected the game in another way: he tied for the Alabama lead in solo tackles, with three.
4. Largely due to the limited carries and numbers for the tailbacks, Ty Simpson led Alabama in rushing yards.
Simpson's 25 rushing yards were technically the most accrued by any Alabama player Saturday. He also had more rush attempts (six) than every running back who played in the game except for Riley. Simpson's longest carry of the day went for 19 yards, without much negative yardage to offset his stats on the ground since he was only sacked once.
5. Germie Bernard has accomplished the same scoring feat two games in a row.
Germie Bernard scored the sole rushing touchdown for the Crimson Tide in the Wisconsin game. It was the first score of the contest for either side. He then recorded a 43-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter, marking two weeks in a row that Bernard has had Alabama's first two touchdowns on the day. He did the same thing in the 73-0 rout against ULM on Sept. 6.
6. Nikhai Hill-Green had what could be considered a breakout game.
Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green had an All-Big 12 season last fall. The linebacker has been a defensive fixture for the Crimson Tide through three games, but Saturday's was his best so far. He had six tackles and was level with two teammates for a team-best three solo stops. In the preceding two contests, Hill-Green had five combined tackles.
7. The Crimson Tide continued to play Michael Carroll at right tackle.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said after the ULM game that the right tackle spot was a competition between Wilkin Formby and a newer face. Freshman Michael Carroll played in that game and then saw action in both halves on Saturday. The former blue-chip prospect has acquitted himself well early, although he wasn't facing the Wisconsin lines of old.
8. The Alabama defensive backs gave Danny O'Neil a rude awakening.
Wisconsin starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. got hurt in the season opener, and Danny O'Neil has started the two games the Badgers have played since. In the first, against Middle Tennessee, he set a program record for the most passing yards in a first start (283). Against Alabama, he had only 117. He was picked off twice by Hubbard, as the other defensive position groups earned their flowers as well by sacking him four times.
9. Keon Keeley tied his previous career tackle numbers in one game and has now eclipsed his 2024 mark.
Former five-star Keon Keeley made the switch to defensive lineman last year, logging his first three tackles in an Alabama uniform after taking a redshirt for the 2023 season. He logged a further three stops against the Badgers on Saturday and has four on the season.
10. Deontae Lawson appears to be rediscovering his form.
A torn ACL is no overnight issue. Even so, returning captain Deontae Lawson battled back to be able to play in August after suffering the injury late last November. He didn't look to be at his physical best against Florida State. Lawson had the Crimson Tide lead in total tackles this past weekend; it was nine, three of which were solo tackles.