What Happened To Alabama's Offense on Saturday? 13 Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's 41-34 Win Over Georgia
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide needed a little Hollywood magic on Saturday night to hold on and defeat the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs 41-34 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama's offense opened the game with four straight touchdown drives to bury the Bulldogs in a 28-0 hole but stagnated in the second half allowing Georgia the opportunity to mount a comeback.
What changed in the game to slow down the Crimson Tide? Let's take a look at the film to see if the Bulldogs did anything to disrupt Alabama's offense or the Crimson Tide only has themselves to blame for eventual close call.
1. Alabama Overcomes Three Penalties and Dabbles in "Empty".
The Crimson Tide's opening drive of the game had no business being successful after Alabama incurred three penalties to set themselves behind the chains. Alabama got Jalen Milroe involved right off the bat as he utilized his legs to erase two of the Tide's penalties and while offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan only dialed up "Empty" on two plays, it introduced a concept that gave the Bulldogs trouble all night.
What stands out on the opening drive is Milroe's ball placement, even on his incomplete pass to Ryan Williams on the Tide's first third down try. Milroe put the ball in the right places for his players to make a play finding Williams, Emmanuel Henderson and Germie Bernard on the opening drive.
The biggest play of the drive comes on first a 20 from the Georgia 25 after Alabama incurredz` a holding penalty. The Bulldogs opt to send six rushers at five blockers, leaving Milroe one-on-one with a defensive lineman. The Alabama quarterback wins the matchup, avoiding a sack and scrambles for a huge gain giving Alabama a second a short instead of a second and very long. The athleticism kept Alabama's drive on track allowing the Crimson Tide to start the game with a 7-0 cushion.
2. Milroe's Intermediate Accuracy Moves Alabama Down the Field.
Justice Haynes opened up Alabama's second drive of the game with his biggest run of the night but it was two underneath passes to Ryan Williams and Kendrick Law that moved the Tide to the red zone. Jalen Milroe found Williams as likely as third option in a route concept, showing true growth as a quarterback in reading defenses. The accuracy allows Law and Williams to maneuver after the catch, turning short passes into significant gains.
The key play of the drive, however, was the Alabama touchdown. Milroe found Jam Miller for a 16-yard touchdown pass to put the Crimson Tide up 14-0. The Crimson Tide opened in "Empty" but motioned Miller into the backfield briefly. Georgia's linebacker followed Miller, indicating man coverage ahead of the snap leaving it up to Miller and Milroe to connect on the favorable matchup. It's just another example of Nick Sheridan using his personnel to dictate to the defense and scheming open an easy throw for Milroe to execute.
3. Alabama Tests Georgia From Sideline To Sideline.
The Crimson Tide picks up with great field position after Domani Jackson comes away with an interception.
Alabama's first move is to hit Germie Bernard on a bubble screen. It appears an early Crimson Tide focus is getting the ball out quickly into its playmakers hands as we've still only had one deep pass thus far. Bernard gains six yards after the catch for a positive play.
Nick Sheridan sends the Bulldogs from sideline to sideline as second down ends with Jalen Milroe off the right edge. The best athelte on the field gets Alabama a first down just outside the five yard line.
Sheridan stays with the same theme on first and goal as Bernard gets a handoff off the left side as he motions through the formation. Justice Haynes could give Alabama a better block, but CJ Dippre comes away with a strong block and Bernard is able to work all the way around the left for a score.
4. Alabama Overcomes Trick Play Debacle With Another Explosive Milroe Run.
At this point everything is working for Alabama, so why did Nick Sheridan feel the need to dial up a trick play?
Jalen Milroe had still been completing intermediate passes and moved Alabama to midfield when Sheridan dialed up a double-pass using Kendrick Law. Luckily, Law recognized that Georgia wasn't fooled and tucked and ran instead of throwing into coverage. The trick play is an unusual decision considering how effective Alabama had been in its normal offense.
Sheridan wasn't quite done as on third and five he called a direct snap to Jam Miller that almost went for a first down. While not as tricky as a double-pass it's obvious that Sheridan's feeling himself and his offense.
Sheridan dialed up a read option QB-keeper on fourth and one because he knows he has the best athlete on the field. Jam Miller carries out his fake and serves as a lead blocker leaving Milroe one on one with star safety Malaki Starks. Starks is talented but Milroe wins the battle, outrunning Starks to the sidelines before scampering all the way in for the score.
5. An Inaccurate Pass and a Fourth Down Stop Begins the Bulldog Momentum.
When you're playing top-five competition the smallest things can start the biggest change.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe started the game 11-for-11 but a bad miss kept the Crimson Tide from scoring on its fifth consecutive drive. Milroe tried to find Germie Bernard at the sticks but his low pass ended incomplete. Two plays later Alabama faced fourth and one from the Georgia 34-yard line.
Georgia decided to play seven in the box to respect Alabama's ability to get on the edge and Alabama appeared to have a good play call on to take advantage but the Bulldog defensive line won at the point of attack, clogging the way for Justice Haynes. Haynes met a Georgia safety in the hole but wasn't able to run through him resulting in an Alabama turnover on downs and the Bulldogs starting to find momentum.
6. A Bobble Pass Prevents The Crimson Tide From Adding More Points.
Alabama took over after another Georgia turnover with spectacular field position looking to extend its lead. Unfortunately the Crimson Tide gave the ball right back to the Bulldogs after CJ Dippre couldn't handle a pass, bobbling it into the air and into Georgia hands.
Dippre had a strong game for Alabama with four catches for 38 yards but this is a play he'd like to have back as the ball hit his hands before getting away from him.
Alabama started off so strong against it's rival but attention to detail appears to start to slip after getting out to a big lead.
7. Another Trick Play Attempt Derails Alabama's Drive.
Alabama opens its next drive in "Empty" and immediately gets a chunk play to Josh Cuevas. Three more underneath completions, two to Kobe Prentice and one to Cuevas gets Alabama inside the Georgia 40-yard line as time wained in the first half.
Alabama stayed in "Empty" as splitting running back Jam Miller or Justice Haynes out wide enabled Jalen Milroe to see the coverages easier before the snap. Kirby Smart said at halftime that Alabama passed more out of empty than they were expecting, but it was a formation that got significant usage in Alabama's game at Wisconsin.
What was with Nick Sheridan and his trick plays? Alabama was up by 23 points and called a double-reverse pass. Milroe handed the ball to Germie Bernard, who flipped to Emmanuel Henderson who flipped back to Milroe who then passed to Bernard in the left flat. Georgia's Malaki Starks blew up the play by tracking Bernard for an eight-yard loss.
Alabama tried two, arguably three, sneaky plays against Georgia in the first half and failed on each occasion. The decision to throw the wrinkles into the game plan may be rooted in long-term game planning, but they were neither necessary nor effective against the Bulldogs.
8. A Lack Of Focus Ends Alabama's Drive Early.
Alabama opens its first drive of the second half with an RPO and it appears as if Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams aren't on the same page. Milroe pulls to pass, but no receiver turns to receive. Instead Milroe is tracked down for just a single yard gained due to the miscommunication. Perhaps handing it to Justice Haynes was the move instead, but regardless, all 11 have to be on the same page in order to execute.
The Bulldogs look like they're in a bit of a pattern match scheme on second down and no Alabama receiver breaks open. Milroe scrambles and runs for five yards to move the Crimson Tide forward. Intersesting to see Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse rush upfield and then immediately left in order to prevent Milroe from escaping to his right.
Mykel Williams walks Elijah Pritchett into Milroe's lap on third down forcing an inaccurate throw to Germie Bernard. Bernard did get his hands to the football though but just couldn't haul it in to keep Alabama on the field.
A missed read, missed communication and a weak block is all it takes to derail a drive.
9. Nick Sheridan Schemes Ryan Williams Into Circus Catch.
Late in the third quarter Alabama was able to get back on the scoresheet after four consecutive drives with nothing.
Jalen Milroe finds Ryan Williams twice out of "Empty" for completions as Sheridan continues to have success with the concept. Milroe reads and reacts beautifully for his 54-yard connection with Williams as Georgia matched "Empty" with a two-high, split-safety look. The presnap read tells Milroe the middle is the play and Williams handles his business running a post from the slot. The circus catch spreads across social media like wildfire but it's the planning and preparation that sets up the play,
Georgia gets a really strong run-fit on first down in the red zone and center Parker Brailsford gets blown up on second and down, setting up a puzzling play. Alabama sends Justice Haynes into the flat on a pattern and Milroe checks it to him straight away on third down. Haynes can't beat Dan Jackson and he's tackled before picking up the marker. Georgia only rushed four with a twist so Milroe might have had more time to let the play develop but instead chose to pass to Haynes almost straight away. Was that the design? Haynes one-on-one with a safety is a favorable matchup in the open field but this time it didn't work out for Alabama.
On a positive note, Graham Nicholson got to step up and make his first field goal as a member of the Crimson Tide.
10. Georgia Swallows Up a Screen Pass Getting Off The Field Again.
Alabama opens up its next possession with a five yard carry for Justice Haynes, giving hope that the Crimson Tide could get into some four-minute offense.
Unfortunately second and third down wouldn't go Alabama's way leading to another quick three and out.
On second down right tackle Elijah Pritchett can't seal the edge and Justice Haynes does a poor job lead blocking for Jalen Milroe leading to a one-yard gain.
Third down isn't quite a trick play but it's a bit sneaky Parker Brailsford snaps the ball and the line intentionally stays still, inviting the rush onto Milroe. This should work, because it's a screen, but the lineman never really get out of their stance and Haynes gets tackled for a loss. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan certainly showed how deep the playbook is, but did he get a little too cute on Saturday?
11. Georgia Penetration Knocks Alabama Off Schedule.
Alabama opened with passes on first and second downs, but neither was successful, as Georgia's defensive backs stayed plastered to the receivers. Cole Adams was able to work his way across the formation on third down for his first reception since being injured against South Florida. The huge completion gave Alabama a new set of downs and more time to melt.
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller got into the backfield while the Dawgs were running a blitz on first down to blow up Jam Miller. Second down saw another blitz as Jalen Milroe had nowhere to go, bringing up third and long.
Georgia brought six rushers for six blockers and layered a twist stunt confusing the Alabama offensive line. The Bulldogs got a free rusher through but Milroe was able to get the pass off to avoid the sack in impressive fashion.
12. Alabama Avoids Fatal Error But Can't Muster Points.
For all the magnificent things Ryan Williams does, he's still a freshman. The 17-year old muffed the next Georgia kickoff as the Bulldogs were mounting their comeback but luckily Cole Adams was there to fall on the ball. Perhaps Williams had enough time to pick it up and make a return, but alas, the Crimson Tide starts it's next drive on its own three yard line.
Justice Haynes does a nice job keeping his pads low on first down and hammering Alabama's back off the wall but the rest of his drive leaves a lot to be desired. Haynes is tackled after just a one-yard gain on the next first down and is tackled after a two yard gain on third and four with a reception out of the backfield.
Credit the Bulldogs for rushing six and making Milroe feel him as he dumped his third down pass off quickly to Haynes to avoid the sack.
13. 4 + 2 = 6.
Just one play after losing such a massive lead Jalen Milroe takes a deep shot to Ryan Williams and the prodigy delivers. Williams comes down with a back shoulder throw and spins and weaves past two Georgia defenders for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Bulldogs had good coverage on Williams with a corner and a safety playing the deep middle, however with Williams on the wide side of the field it makes it difficult for the safety to help. Stretching the Bulldogs formationally allowed the Crimson Tide's two most dangerous players to connect for one of the most historic plays in Alabama history.