Where Alabama Ranked In The Preseason Coaches Poll
The 2025 college football season is just around the corner and USA Today gets the fans excited by releasing the Preseason edition of the Coaches Poll on Monday.
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2024 season ranked No. 17 after completing a 9-4 first year under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. The program begins the 2025 season ranked No. 8 as the Crimson Tide enters the second season under DeBoer's leadership.
Alabama is the third ranked SEC program as nine programs fill the initial edition of the poll. The Texas Longhorns top the poll after finishing last season ranked No. 3. The SEC leads all conferences with the nine selections, while the Big 10 comes in second with six selections, headlined by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State and No. 7 Oregon.
The top 10 features numerous teams breaking in new starting quarterbacks as just Penn State, Clemson, and LSU return starters under center, creating early intrigue for the 2025 season.
Will Ty Simpson lead the Crimson Tide throughout the upcoming season, or will Alabama turn to its highly rated freshman in Keelon Russell with early season road tests against Florida State and Georgia?
The Crimson Tide is set to face four teams ranked in the initial Coaches Poll in No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina and No. 18. Tennessee, providing multiple opportunities for DeBoer's squad to impress the College Football Playoff Committee.
USA Today Coaches Poll - Preseason
(Team, Record, Points, First Place Votes)
1. Texas, 0-0, 1606, 28
2. Ohio State, 0-0, 1565, 20
3. Penn State, 0-0 1525, 14
4. Georgia, 0-0, 1466, 3
5. Notre Dame, 0-0, 1360
6. Clemson, 0-0, 1324
7. Oregon, 0-0, 1307
8. Alabama, 0-0, 1210
9. LSU, 0-0, 1056
10. Miami (FL), 0-0, 823
11. Arizona State, 0-0, 806
12. Illinois, 0-0, 734
13. South Carolina, 0-0, 665
14. Michigan, 0-0, 580
15. Ole Miss, 0-0, 573
16. SMU, 0-0, 555
17. Florida, 0-0, 498
18. Tennessee, 0-0, 492
19. Indiana, 0-0, 460
20. Kansas State, 0-0, 438
21. Texas A&M, 0-0, 392
21. Iowa State, 0-0, 392
23. BYU, 0-0, 287
24. Texas Tech, 0-0, 261
25. Boise State, 0-0, 246
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1
Alabama's No. 8 ranking is the lowest preseason ranking for the Crimson Tide since 2008 when the program entered the season unranked.
Alabama Preseason Coaches Poll History
- 1992 - 9
- 1993 - 2
- 1994 - 10
- 1995 - 14
- 1996 - 14
- 1997 - 15
- 1998 - unranked
- 1999 - 20
- 2000 - 3
- 2001 - 25
- 2002 - unranked
- 2003 - unranked
- 2004 - unranked
- 2005 - 24
- 2006 - 24
- 2007 - unranked
- 2008 - unranked
- 2009 - 5
- 2010 - 1
- 2011 - 2
- 2012 - 2
- 2013 - 1
- 2014 - 2
- 2015 - 3
- 2016 - 1
- 2017 - 1
- 2018 - 1
- 2019 - 2
- 2020 - 3
- 2021 - 1
- 2022 - 1
- 2023 - 3
- 2024- 5