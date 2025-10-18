'I Haven't Heard a Number Yet,' Miss Terry Chimes in on Nick Saban to Penn State Rumors
Nick Saban has only been out of coaching for a mere two years, meaning that any time a major job opens up anywhere across the country, media and fans alike are quick to suggest the seven time national champion for whatever school it may be.
Just last week, on Sunday, October 12, Penn State become the latest major program with a job opening after the Nittany Lions parted ways with head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons. While there are several names being mentioned in relation to that position, the former Crimson Tide head coach has seemingly been a persistent theme among those conversations.
This week, in his regular appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, Saban was joined by none other than his wife of 54 years, Miss Terry, and she was immediately met with a question regarding the aforementioned rumors.
Responding to an inquiry from Pat McAfee, Miss Terry said, "Look Pat, I have no doubt if Nick [Saban] wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship, but we're having too much fun."
She continued, cracking a sly smile, "And we wouldn't want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches like Kirby [Smart] and Lane [Kiffin]. I haven't heard a number yet, Pat."
The panel turned to coach Saban, and he quickly chimed in, gesturing back toward Miss Terry, "Misses always right has spoken."
While it seems like a long shot for the Nittany Lions to potentially draw the legendary coach out of retirement, Penn State is likely one of a select few programs that may actually have a chance to do so.
As one of the most valuable teams in not only their own conference, but the entire nation as well, money is unlikely to be an issue for Penn State, and Saban has already spent time in the Big 10 before as the Michigan State head coach from 1995-1999. Though the conference has changed drastically since his time there, there is a level of familiarity there.
By all accounts, the former Alabama head coach has indicated he has no interest in returning to coaching, but until the Nittany Lions officially hire someone else, his name will continue to be brought up.