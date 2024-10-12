Alabama Football vs. South Carolina Injury Updates
Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Gamecocks.
Alabama football is back in Bryant-Denny Stadium against South Carolina on Saturday morning after a disappointing loss at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide will be without at least two players as Yhonzae Pierre and Kobe Prentice were officially ruled out on the pre-game SEC availability report. Kendrick Law is a game-time decision against the Gamecocks.
This story will be updated throughout the game and with postgame comments from Kalen DeBoer.
Pregame Availability Report
Alabama
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB — Out
- Kendrick Law, WR — Game time decision
- Kobe Prentice, WR — Out
South Carolina
- Jared Brown, WR — Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB — Out
- Jakai Moore, OL — Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB — Out
- DeAndre Jules, DT — Out
Published |Modified