Alabama Football vs. South Carolina Injury Updates

Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Gamecocks.

Katie Windham

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (6) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama football is back in Bryant-Denny Stadium against South Carolina on Saturday morning after a disappointing loss at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide will be without at least two players as Yhonzae Pierre and Kobe Prentice were officially ruled out on the pre-game SEC availability report. Kendrick Law is a game-time decision against the Gamecocks.

This story will be updated throughout the game and with postgame comments from Kalen DeBoer.

Pregame Availability Report

Alabama

  • Yhonzae Pierre, LB — Out
  • Kendrick Law, WR — Game time decision
  • Kobe Prentice, WR — Out

South Carolina

  • Jared Brown, WR — Out
  • Kelvin Hunter, DB — Out
  • Jakai Moore, OL — Out
  • Jalewis Solomon, DB — Out
  • DeAndre Jules, DT — Out
