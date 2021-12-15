Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Top OT Elijah Pritchett Signs with Alabama
Pritchett is the highest-rated offensive tackle by SI All-American and will be joining the Crimson Tide this summer.
Alabama has officially added the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 class according to SI All-American when Elijah Pritchett signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. 

Pritchett has been committed to Alabama since late September, so this was no surprise. He is the top rated offensive tackle and No. 16 overall player in the SI99 rankings. 

The 6'6", 280-pound offensive tackle out of Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia chose Alabama over Georgia, Florida State and USC. For the Georgia product, the decision ultimately came down to the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs. In the end, his relationship with Nick Saban and offensive line coach Doug Marrone combined with the feeling he got on his visits to Tuscaloosa sold Pritchett on the Crimson Tide. 

"It was really tough, the toughest battle was between Alabama and Georgia," Pritchett told SI All-American back in September. "I got love for Georgia. There's a lot of people depending on me but it's still my journey and wherever I feel I will achieve the best and wherever is home to me. The only person going through this journey is me.

"Alabama stood out in a lot of ways, really. Winning national championships, the people and everyone gives me a higher chance to get to the next chapter. Also, I like to compete and I feel like they have the best players to get myself better every day."

Pritchett will join the Crimson Tide in the summer and brings a skillset and physical frame that is perfect for an offensive tackle in pass protection or the run game. 

This story will be updated. 

