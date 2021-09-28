Alabama Lands No. 1 Offensive Tackle Recruit Elijah Pritchett

Alabama signed the No. 1 and No. 2 offensive tackle recruits in the 2021 cycle, in Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham, respectively, and now the class of 2022's best is on board.

Elijah Pritchett, 6'6", 280-pound senior out of Columbus (Ga.) Carver High School, announced his commitment to Alabama on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday afternoon.

But his Crimson Tide pick was in months earlier, he tells SI All-American. Pritchett has taken multiple trips to Tuscaloosa, and the first one over the summer carried plenty of weight thereafter.

"It's 'Bama," Pritchett said. "The moment I knew it was 'Bama was the first moment I arrived on campus. I felt the vibe, energy from the players, from the coaches and even from the teachers.

"It was all around love, anywhere."

The news was communicated to Nick Saban weeks before it hit the airwaves Tuesday.

"I told Saban first," Pritchett said. "It started off with me and my family, and we were all in his office. He was talking and he asked me if I had any questions, so that's when I decided. I was like, 'I really feel like this could be home and I would like to commit.'

"He was more excited than I was and that really got me fired up. If you know Saban, he barely smiles, but from time to time you will get a big smile out of him. He was just happy, he was smiling the whole time, like the whole rest of the meeting. It was just great."

Pritchett credits much of the staff around Saban in Tuscaloosa as the program edged out Georgia, USC and Florida State for the commitment. The list includes newcomers to the staff like offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who worked one-on-one with the senior at a prospect camp in town this summer.

Marrone was second to learn of the commitment news.

"He's a great coach," Pritchett said. "I had a camp down there, with me and my team, and he saw that as an opportunity to coach me up because I don't have an O-line coach. My coach got a position at a higher level, at Savannah State, and he took it -- so I've been mainly just going off of my knowledge. So when I was down there he coached me up on the small things. Even these big-time dudes make small mistakes from time to time. He just pulled me to the side, told me what I was doing right and what I was doing wrong. He's a great guy, great person, too.

"He's somebody that I have gained a lot of respect for in a couple of months. My family loves him a lot, so that's a good thing."

The battle for the top tackle in the class of 2022 was publicly down to the four finalists, but down the stretch it came down to the border state recruiting rivals and SEC powers Alabama and Georgia.

Columbus sits right on the state line in the Peach State, just minutes from the Yellowhammer State, and the race was just as close at times.

"It was really tough, the toughest battle was between Alabama and Georgia," Pritchett said. "I got love for Georgia. There's a lot of people depending on me but it's still my journey and wherever I feel I will achieve the best and wherever is home to me. The only person going through this journey is me.

"Alabama stood out in a lot of ways, really. Winning national championships, the people and everyone gives me a higher chance to get to the next chapter. Also, I like to compete and I feel like they have the best players to get myself better every day."

A former Columbus great, who happens to play the same position at Alabama, can resonate with the senior. Crimson Tide sophomore Javion Cohen has struck up a relationship with the newest UA pledge in Pritchett.

"I know Javion, he's from Columbus," he said. "It's great, man, that's a funny guy. That's a funny guy. Every time I go up to Tuscaloosa I'm always with him and there's always good vibes. We're both at substantial parts in our life where we can move up. I'm not technically there, where he is at, but I'm on my way there."

Now Pritchett can sport his own recruiting hat, and another crosstown prospect will get his immediate attention. Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway defensive lineman Mykel Williams, a current commitment to USC, will be on the horn with the Alabama commitment one month before the two square off on the field.

"Right after I commit I'm going to call him," Pritchett said with a laugh. "That's the first phone call, no doubt about it.

"Roll Tide, baby! That's all I've got to say."