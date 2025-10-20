4-Star 2027 Prospect Decommits from Alabama
While the Alabama coaching staff has been on a dominant run on the recruiting trail as of late, the Tide did receive a bit of bad news this week as one of the top commits in its 2027 class announced his decommitment.
4-Star athlete Alexander Ward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida decommitted from Alabama on Monday, October 20, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
Ward had been committed to the Crimson Tide since November of 2024 when he chose Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and many more.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 174 lbs., Ward is ranked as the No. 14 athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 27 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While he is listed as an athlete, and has split time with the wide receiver position before as a freshman, Ward has spent most of his time over the last two years on the defensive side of the ball.
While missing out on a player of Ward's caliber is certainly a loss for the 2027 class, Alabama still holds four other commitments from other very highly touted players, and has seemingly made very strong impressions on some others.
Just this week, the Crimson Tide earned its first quarterback pledge of the class from 4-Star Trent Seaborn, and looks to maybe be closing in on another elite signal caller in Elijah Haven. The 5-Star prospect was in Tuscaloosa for the Tide's takedown of Tennessee, and Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman both placed an Alabama prediction on the elite prospect following the weekend.
So, despite losing out on Ward, Alabama still looks to be in a great spot with the 2027 recruiting class currently. DeBoer and the staff have seemingly placed an emphasis on getting an early jump on the rest of the SEC, and it has worked out well thus far with Alabama tied for the second most commits in the conference.
Only Oklahoma leads the Crimson Tide with five commits of their own. The Tide is neck and neck with Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss at four a piece.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
- QB Trent Seaborn, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/2025)