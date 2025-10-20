4-Star 2027 Prospect Decommits from Alabama

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Alex Ward has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 175 ATH from Marietta, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since November 2024



He’s ranked as a Top 10 ATH in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)https://t.co/388ETumIrJ pic.twitter.com/D7y2DvUbUz