5-Star Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll Signs With Alabama's 2025 Class
Offensive lineman Michael Carroll signed his NCAA letter of intent to join the Alabama football program on Wednesday. He put the pen to paper in front of family and friends in a moment that he'll never forget.
Carroll committed to Alabama on June 10 over Colorado, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Miami and more.
Carroll was Alabama's first offensive lineman commit in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is out of IMG Academy and is considered the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida and the No. 14 prospect in the nation according to the On3. Carroll previously transferred from Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pa.
Carroll became the Crimson Tide's 13th member of the class of 2025, moving up to the No. 3 overall class at the time.
Carroll was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for an official visit as the Crimson Tide ramps up its summer recruiting. Alabama has now received three commitments in the last week as Carroll joins quarterback Keelon Russell and cornerback Chuck McDonald.
The offensive lineman had several interesting occurrences over the last few months while considering his college options. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic sent a video through social media emphasizing his excitement about an upcoming visit in March. Carroll ran into former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson in an airport in April and spent time with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban at A-Day.
He comes from an athletic family as his father, also named Michael, played linebacker at Penn State while his mother Letitia played basketball at Michigan State. Caroll's spent time on the defensive line and as a wrestler in the offseason showing strong athletic versatility for his size.