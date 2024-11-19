Bama Central

Alabama Flips 4-Star Michigan Commit

Ivan Taylor, 4-Star safety in the 2025 class and son of NFL legend Ike Taylor, officially flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to the Crimson Tide this week.

Mason Woods

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer on the sideline during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer on the sideline during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / William McLelland-Imagn Images

Despite a tough stretch on the recruiting trail last week, losing three commitments from the 2025 class, Kalen DeBoer and his staff bounced back in a big way, flipping one of the class's top talents.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Ivan Taylor, son of NFL legend Ike Taylor, has officially flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Crimson Tide. He is the No. 2 ranked safety in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Florida.

Taylor had been committed to Michigan since July.

He becomes the 21st commitment and the ninth 4-Star talent for the Crimson Tide's 2025 class.

This story will be updated with more information.

Check out the Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker for the latest on the Tide's 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Recruiting