Alabama Flips 4-Star Michigan Commit

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Ivan Taylor has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 180 S from Winter Garden, FL had been Committed to the Wolverines since July



Is the son of former NFL CB Ike Taylorhttps://t.co/jXbnThhbb9 pic.twitter.com/ZgGaAuPbFs