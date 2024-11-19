Alabama Flips 4-Star Michigan Commit
Despite a tough stretch on the recruiting trail last week, losing three commitments from the 2025 class, Kalen DeBoer and his staff bounced back in a big way, flipping one of the class's top talents.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Ivan Taylor, son of NFL legend Ike Taylor, has officially flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Crimson Tide. He is the No. 2 ranked safety in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Florida.
Taylor had been committed to Michigan since July.
He becomes the 21st commitment and the ninth 4-Star talent for the Crimson Tide's 2025 class.
This story will be updated with more information.
Check out the Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker for the latest on the Tide's 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.