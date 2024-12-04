Bama Central

Alabama Signs 4-Star Tight End to 2025 Class

The Crimson Tide locked in another member of its 2025 recruiting class, signing 4-Star tight end Marshall Pritchett from Rabun Gap, Georgia.

Mason Woods

Alabama signee Marshall Pritchett
Alabama signee Marshall Pritchett / Credit @MarshallPritch on X

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide kept rolling in the early signing period, signing yet another talented prospect to the 2025 class.

4-Star tight end Marshall Pritchett officially signed with the Crimson Tide. He has been committed since late October when he announced his flip from North Carolina to Alabama.

A native of Rabun Gap, Georgia, Pritchett is a 6-foot-5, 211 lb. big bodied target with a wide catch radius. He is a two sport athlete, also excelling in lacrosse where he was named an All-Conference selection as a sophomore.

In his junior year, the lengthy tight end hauled in 46 passes for 674 yards and six touchdowns, and helped his team finish the season 13-1 with a berth in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) championship game.

As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.

4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.

Stay locked in to Alabama Crimson Tide on SI for all things Bama news, and check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.

See Also...

Alabama Overcomes Turnovers To Win Iron Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show

Tyler Booker Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for Third Time

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Recruiting