Alabama Signs 4-Star Tight End to 2025 Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide kept rolling in the early signing period, signing yet another talented prospect to the 2025 class.
4-Star tight end Marshall Pritchett officially signed with the Crimson Tide. He has been committed since late October when he announced his flip from North Carolina to Alabama.
A native of Rabun Gap, Georgia, Pritchett is a 6-foot-5, 211 lb. big bodied target with a wide catch radius. He is a two sport athlete, also excelling in lacrosse where he was named an All-Conference selection as a sophomore.
In his junior year, the lengthy tight end hauled in 46 passes for 674 yards and six touchdowns, and helped his team finish the season 13-1 with a berth in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) championship game.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.
4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.
