Alabama Women's Hoops Lands Elite 2025 Talent
Alabama women's hoops landed a massive commitment for the 2025 recruiting class this week.
Lourdes Da Silva Costas, who is ranked 51st in the 2025 espnW women's basketball recruiting rankings, announced her commitment to the Crimson Tide, becoming Alabama's third commitment of the class.
In her commitment post, Da Silva said, "1000% committed! I'm happy and excited to announce that I will continue my academic and basketball journey at the University of Alabama! I'm blessed and thankful to everyone who has been a part of my journey."
Da Silva joins small forward Tianna Chambers from Englewood, Colorado and power forward Joy Egbuna from Mansfield, Texas as a member of the Tide's 2025 class.
The talented prospect chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Miami, North Carolina, Florida State and more. She is originally from Stockholm, Sweden, but attends the renowned Montverde Academy in Florida, which is known for producing some of the nation's top basketball recruits.
Da Silva spoke to Talia Goodman of On3 following the commitment, saying, "I just really felt like the people there are just in the community (...) The coaching staff cares about you as a basketball player, but also everything else about you and that really stood out to me."
Standing at 6-foot-3, Da Silva is able to play with a versatile style that allows her to not only crash both the offensive and defensive glass, but have the ability to run the floor as well.
Take a look at some of her highlights here.