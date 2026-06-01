With a lot of players committing earlier now more than ever before, it is crucial that Alabama starts to connect with 2028 recruits. While coaches cannot text players until later this month, players can talk to coaches while they are on campus. The Tide already landed their first commitment in the 2028 class with quarterback Charles Scott Jr.

Now, Alabama has landed its second commitment in the 2028 class as Dustin Henry, also known as "Boosh," recently announced his commitment to the Tide on Monday night as first reported by Rivals. He had a workout in Tuscaloosa earlier in the day.

The three-star linebacker was originally a part of the 2029 class, but he recently reclassified up to the 2028 class, and he is a huge addition to the Tide's 2028 recruiting class.

He chose the Tide over LSU and Oregon, according to Hayes Fawcett. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Florida State and Auburn amongst others.

He plays at the esteemed St. Francis High School in Maryland. This is the same high school that current Alabama freshman Jirech Edwards played at.

The young linebacker is listed at 6-foot-3 and is ranked as the 654th-best overall player, 48th-best linebacker, and 22nd-best player from the state of Maryland in the 2028 class per Rivals.

Alabama can now look towards adding to the 2028 class as well. The Crimson Tide have a lot of players that they are trying to get on early in their careers. This includes multiple in-state prospects like Joey Fleming, Nehemiah McCary and Kaleb Ballard.

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2027 recruiting class is looking good right now. Although they do not have as many commits as they used to get in the past, Kalen DeBoer is targeting a smaller class, and the Tide are focused on getting their guys. They landed one commitment this past weekend from four-star running back Nigel Newkirk, and they are trending for many others. To read more about where Alabama stands with some recruits after the first official visit weekend of the year, click here.

Newkirk adds to an already impressive 2027 class that features two quarterbacks ranked in the top-15 of the class. Both of them recently competed in the Elite 11, which is one of, if not the top, quarterback competitions in the country for high schoolers. To read more about how the two did, click here.

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