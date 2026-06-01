WCWS Semifinals Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY–– One ticket has already been punched to the 2026 Women's College World Series Championship Series by No. 2 Texas. There is one spot still available, and it will be determined at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Monday night.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Texas Tech meet for the second semifinal session. The Crimson Tide needs just one win to advance to its first appearance in the finals since 2014. Texas Tech has to beat Alabama twice to make a return trip to the finals for the second year in a row.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, but BamaCentral is inside the park and will provide updates throughout.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Starting lineups:

Alabama vs. Texas Tech starting lineups- June 1, 2026 | NCAA

Pregame

It will be Jocelyn Briski in the circle for the Crimson Tide for the third straight game at the WCWS. Texas Tech is starting out with Kaitlyn Terry.

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is here in Oklahoma City for the Crimson Tide's semifinal game.

The TV broadcast will start at 6 p.m. with first pitch at 6:06

The team arrived to the ballpark about one hour prior to first pitch.

Alabama arrives to Devon Park for the WCWS semis pic.twitter.com/vJgcQpUPWV — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) June 1, 2026

Alabama is wearing its gray uniforms for the semifinals. Texas Tech will be wearing red tops with red pants and black socks.

Folks, it is a HOT one here in Oklahoma today with temperatures in the mid to high 90s with very few clouds in the sky.

Jocelyn Briski has pitched every inning in OKC so far for the Crimson Tide. Texas Tech has constantly switched back and forth between Kaitlyn Terry and NiJaree Canady in its games.

Alabama will be the designated visiting team and bat first in the first game. If the if-necessary game is forced, the Tide will be the home team in that game.

While this is the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, Alabama did face Texas Tech star NiJaree Canady at the WCWS in 2023 when she pitched at Stanford. She did not allow a hit in 1.2 innings pitched in the 2-0 win for the Cardinal.

This is the first meeting between Alabama and Texas Tech in softball since Feb. 2017. Alabama leads the all time series, 3-1

Alabama beat UCLA and Nebraska to reach the semifinals. Texas Tech beat Mississippi State in its opener, lost to Tennessee in extra innings and then beat UCLA in an extra-inning elimination game on Sunday night.

Texas fights its way out of the losers' bracket with two wins over Tennessee on Monday to advance to the championship series.

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