The Transfer Portal is Finally Closed on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off the month of May by closing the transfer portal on the Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show".
The portal can't close without a final Alabama player entering so the program opens by discussing Tony Mitchell's decision to enter the transfer portal. Why would the former 5-star recruit opt for the portal?
After discussing Mitchell and wishing him well the program breaks out its abacus and counts the current scholarships for Alabama football. If our math is good and the Crimson Tide is at 83 scholarships, how should Alabama utilize the final two scholarships?
The program breaks down the roster and identifies three areas of need. What need could head coach Kalen DeBoer potentially sacrifice if he's only got two more scholarships at his disposal?
We transition from scholarship numbers into two cornerbacks who've set up visits to Tuscaloosa. After missing out on Ed Woods from Arizona State we highlight the incoming prospects and discuss their importance.
The show closes by going off script and discussing Deion Sanders. The dynamic football coach is once again in the news for stirring the pot on social media. We talk about Colorado and their expectations for the season and wonder if the Buffaloes are starting to regret hiring Coach Prime.
