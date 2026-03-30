The Alabama Defensive Back Who Has 'Stepped Up A Lot' This Spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's secondary is loaded with returners from last season, and a reserve is already shining.

Starting safety Bray Hubbard has been and will continue to be "limited" this spring with an unspecified injury, and it's given the opportunity for numerous defensive backs to prove themselves ahead of the 2026 season.

Fellow starting safety Keon Sabb spoke to the media on Monday, and he named a few members of his unit who is taking advantage of his extra reps.

"Ivan Taylor has stepped up a lot," Sabb said. "Zay Mincey has stepped up. Rihyael (Kelley) and Jireh Edwards as well. We've got some young guys playing a lot of snaps right now.

"Ivan is just continuing to get better each and every day. He's a guy that keys into any little detail. When you see that from a young guy, it's really important."

Taylor son of former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor was a 4-star prospect in the 2025 class. Ivan Taylor was ranked No. 41 on 247Sports' list and was named the second-ranked safety and fifth-rated player in Florida by the same outlet.

Taylor worked primarily on special teams while expanding his role in the secondary late last season. He finished with 14 total tackles and a pass breakup, as he saw time on the gridiron in all 15 games as a freshman.

Alabama's defense has gone under a ton of changes in the offseason, except for the defensive backs.

The entire starting defensive line and inside linebackers from last season are no longer with the team due to the transfer portal and exhaustion of collegiate eligibility. But besides cornerback Domani Jackson and husky DaShawn Jones, the secondary remains intact.

Cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee returned for their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively. Additionally, the aforementioned Sabb and Hubbard forwent the 2026 NFL Draft and came back for another year.

Earning the trust of the experienced secondary will be key for the young defensive backs, and Sabb shared what Taylor might have what it takes.

"Proving to your teammates that you can do what you're supposed to each and every snap," Sabb said when discussing how to earn trust. "Not being amazing on one play and being decent on another. Being able to be consistent throughout the entire game.

"Ivan Taylor [has been a surprise with the consistency] in the safety room. I'm hands-on with that as well. I think he's really been showing up."

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