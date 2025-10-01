All Sun Devils

Aaron Williams Shares Thoughts on Arizona State’s Recruiting Strategy

Aaron Williams provides insight into his recruitment at this time

Caleb Sisk

Aaron Williams
Aaron Williams / Aaron Williams
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils have already started to look at the players in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have already fallen short of what they want in the 2026 recruiting class, with only a total of 17 commitments at this time.

This is something that they have been able to do as recently as they have been targeting multiple different positions at the extent of wanting to land commitments early on, similar to how they were able to do on the 2026 recruiting class, but they want to keep their foot on the gas this time.

One player that they have already started targeting in the 2027 recruiting class is Aaron Williams, who is one of the best players in the class, in my opinion. Williams' uncle is Derrick Johnson, who is one of the better Kansas City Chiefs of all time. Williams caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.

Aaron Williams Talks Arizona State Sun Devils and More

  • "I would say that they heavily recruit me, and they check up on me pretty often," said the talented propsect when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils thoughts at this time, considering he has already been offered by the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The prospect would then go into a conversation about which coach he talks to the most, as well as how the conversations currently go when it comes to talking to that specific coach on the Arizona State Sun Devils coaching staff.

Arizona stat
Arizona State players celebrate on the field after a win over TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "I talk to Coach Cooper the most, and I enjoy our conversations a lot. There’s never an awkward moment or anything like that."

Will Williams be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is that something that will likely not happen at this time?

Arizona Stat
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates fumble recovery against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
  • "I do have plans to visit but right now I can’t say when."

He then jumped into a conversation about which schools are currently standing out to him, as he provided a list of schools that have already started to stand out.

AS
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham greets linebacker Martell Hughes (18) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "I can say Texas Tech, Arizona State, Texas, Illinois, Texas A&M, and lastly Oklahoma are standing out the most."

What do the Arizona State Sun Devils need to change at this time in the recruiting process? He provided an inside look when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.

Sun Devil
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates tackle for loss against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
  • "They don’t need to improve on anything; they’re doing great."

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.