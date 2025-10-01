Aaron Williams Shares Thoughts on Arizona State’s Recruiting Strategy
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already started to look at the players in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have already fallen short of what they want in the 2026 recruiting class, with only a total of 17 commitments at this time.
This is something that they have been able to do as recently as they have been targeting multiple different positions at the extent of wanting to land commitments early on, similar to how they were able to do on the 2026 recruiting class, but they want to keep their foot on the gas this time.
One player that they have already started targeting in the 2027 recruiting class is Aaron Williams, who is one of the best players in the class, in my opinion. Williams' uncle is Derrick Johnson, who is one of the better Kansas City Chiefs of all time. Williams caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
Aaron Williams Talks Arizona State Sun Devils and More
- "I would say that they heavily recruit me, and they check up on me pretty often," said the talented propsect when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils thoughts at this time, considering he has already been offered by the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The prospect would then go into a conversation about which coach he talks to the most, as well as how the conversations currently go when it comes to talking to that specific coach on the Arizona State Sun Devils coaching staff.
- "I talk to Coach Cooper the most, and I enjoy our conversations a lot. There’s never an awkward moment or anything like that."
Will Williams be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is that something that will likely not happen at this time?
- "I do have plans to visit but right now I can’t say when."
He then jumped into a conversation about which schools are currently standing out to him, as he provided a list of schools that have already started to stand out.
- "I can say Texas Tech, Arizona State, Texas, Illinois, Texas A&M, and lastly Oklahoma are standing out the most."
What do the Arizona State Sun Devils need to change at this time in the recruiting process? He provided an inside look when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "They don’t need to improve on anything; they’re doing great."
