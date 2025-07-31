Is Arizona State is Favorite to Win Big 12?
The Arizona State football program is now fully experiencing the fallout from an incredibly successful and transformative 2024 campaign.
The good and bad have both been placed in plain sight.
While many remain bullish on the outlook of the 2025 team, skeptics still remain for various reasons.
ESPN's Sam Acho is not one of those skeptics - the former NFL player took to a segment of SportsCenter on Tuesday to discuss the outlook of the Big 12 conference - and why he believes the Sun Devils should still be considered the favorites to win the league.
"I think it is Arizona State. I just go back to what they did last season and the confidence that was built in this team. Think about it. You have a quarterback, Sam Leavitt, who is extremely talented, has a great feel for the game, has a great feel for the game. And the man you saw on your screen, C.J. Fite on defense, he can play as well. This Arizona State Sun Devils team is a confident football team led by a confident, young coach."
While the games obviously must be played before any firm conclusions can be made, the Sun Devils have the infrastructure in place to be even better in the new season.
Leavitt is obviously one of the most crucial pieces of the puzzle, as the redshirt sophomore rose from intriguing project to being considered one of the best players in college football in mere weeks as 2024 came to a close.
Fite, Jordyn Tyson, and Xavion Alford are just three of the remainder of the roster that provide high-end talent on a consistent basis.
Not to forget - the coaching matters just as much as the roster, and the Arizona State program possesses the hottest name in the nation at the moment in Kenny Dillingham, who is accompanied by proven, thorough coordinators/position coaches that have done nothing but impress over their respective times in Tempe.
The Arizona State Big 12 title defense is set to begin on August 30, when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
