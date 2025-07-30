Kenny Dillingham Speaks on Incoming Wide Receiver
The Arizona State football program has found numerous diamonds in the rough via the transfer portal in the Kenny Dillingham era.
Among the most crucial finds have been QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, and S Xavion Alford.
Could Jaren Hamilton be the next breakout star with the program after seeking a second opportunity?
The former Alabama wide receiver played sparingly in two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide - he hit the portal and committed to play in Tempe shortly after.
Hamilton has left quite the impression in just a handful of months with the program - becoming the designated 'x-factor' of the team to some in the fanbase and amongst media.
Dillingham In on Hamilton
Dillingham has bought stock in the speedster as well.
The 35 year old head coach had this to say about the first year Sun Devil wideout when asked in a discussion with media on Tuesday afternoon:
"Jaren Hamilton has gained about 17 pounds since he got here. I want guys to be themselves here and it’s a little uncomfortable to do that in college football, I think for Hamilton I think he got comfortable here he’s just himself, and you can see why he’s so highly ranked, I’m really happy he’s here and I love the progression he’s made.”
It appears as if Hamilton is either the fastest or second fastest player on the team even after gaining 17 pounds - his speed has topped out at 22 miles per hour during camp. This certainly lends credence to the belief that he can be the over-the-top threat that OC Marcus Arroyo needs to take the Sun Devil offense to the next level.
Hamilton joins the unquestioned star in the room in Jordyn Tyson, along with possession receiver Jalen Moss and the returning Malik McClain, who has also impressed Dillingham during the offseason.
Arizona State WR coach Hines Ward has what quite possibly could be the best wide receiver group in Tempe since the Brandon Aiyuk/N'Keal Harry pair played together in 2018 - Hamilton could be a driving force behind the 2025 unit being even better.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hamilton's potential with the Arizona State program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!