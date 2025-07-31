Arizona State's Underrated Quarterback Room
It is that time of year, as training camp has started for the Arizona State Sun Devils! While not a game, training camp is important as it can help decide position battles and can give the backups a chance to show what they have. This describes Quarterback Cameron Dyer, an incoming true freshman. While Dyer is the backup, training camp could allow the coaching staff to get a good look at him and his potential.
It is more than likely that QB Sam Leavitt will get drafted to the NFL after this season, so the question is, who will be the starting QB for ASU going into the 2026 season? This might seem like a faraway question, but it is an important one, and one that training camp could help solve. The current backup is Jeff Sims, but he is a senior and will not be there next season.
Dyer's Backstory
Dyer is coming from La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Watching Dyer's high school tape was so fun for a couple of reasons
- He has an absolute cannon of an arm, one of the best that I have seen from a high school athlete
- He has the ability to scramble as he has good speed and vision
- Has some pretty good accuracy with his huge arm
Overall, Dyer is a QB who has all the physical traits that a team would want, plus good mechanics and accuracy.
Dyer's Fit for ASU
Dyer's scrambling ability will be a great fit for the ASU offense, as Sam Leavitt has shown that he can scramble effectively, so Dyer could run some of the same plays that Leavitt does.
Leavitt has a pretty good arm, but Dyer's arm talent is next level. So Dyer could add a new element to the Sun Devil passing game and offense as a whole.
A big arm in football not only allows for making deep throws, but the defense plays deep because of the deep arm, somore routes become available in the short and medium game.
Dyer's Potential for ASU
With any QB, or player for that matter, it is hard to predict how they will perform. However, Dyer learning under Leavitt should be very helpful for him. Leavitt has the experience to help teach Dyer the ropes of College QB and how it differs than high school QB play.
There is a chance that the Sun Devils could recruit a QB who transfers next season, however Dyer has a lot to like!
