Kenny Dillingham Praises Sun Devils After Saturday Practice
Arizona State is now approaching the beginning of the 2025 season - the opening game is just 26 days from today, when the program welcomes Northern Arizona to Tempe.
With that territory comes the beginning of fall practice - the Sun Devils are now opening week two after a quartet of practices.
Arizona State had a pair of strong days on Wednesay and Friday with a poor day sandwiched in-between on Thursday, at least according to head coach Kenny Dillingham.
Saturday was the first opportunity for the team to play under the lights at Mountain America Stadium, and Dillingham continued to have positive things to say about what he witnessed.
"That was our best day. That was awesome. That was fun. That was a day right there. That was competitive all freaking day, that was a football team."
"My biggest concern was would we get it back? What I mean by 'it', was like 'it'. Everybody who watched us last year knows what I'm talking about when I say 'it'... the magic. The effort, the passion, would we get it back? Yesterday's (Friday) practice I felt it, today it was back, and the question is - can we keep it? Can we grow from it? Cause our talent is here, but we gotta have 'it'... today we had 'it.'"
A major question surrounding Arizona State football heading into 2025 has been based on the thought that the 2024 team capitalized off of a perfect storm of circumstances and only went as far as Cam Skattebo would take them.
The upcoming rendition faces both heightened expectations and loud voices of skeptics - Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite and others will be tasked with proving that the new Arizona State program is here to stay in the long term. If the first week of practices are any indication, the Sun Devils will have the talent, depth, and drive to win that very few other teams can claim heading into the season.
Read more on Dillingham discussing the most pressing positional battles with the offseason winding down here, and on why Javan Robinson is one of - if not the biggest - x-factors on Arizona State's roster heading into the new year here.
