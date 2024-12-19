Arizona State picks up talented wide receiver in transfer portal
Sam Leavitt just added another weapon.
A few days after landing Clemson wide receiver Noble Johnson in the transfer portal, Arizona State picked up a commitment from Fresno State receiver Jalen Moss, giving Leavitt another option alongside Jordyn Tyson next season.
Moss, a 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, was one of the most productive receivers in the Mountain West the past two seasons. He caught 103 passes for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Moss was a three-star recruit out of Menlo-Atherton High School in the Bay Area in the class of 2022. He finished his senior season with 58 catches for 1,127 yards and 15 touchdowns.
A versatile receiver who can also return punts and kicks, Moss caught 6 passes for 97 yards in Fresno State's season-opening loss to Michigan. In Fresno State's 33-10 win over San Jose State, he caught 6 passes for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Moss is the third transfer portal addition for head coach Kenny Dillingham. In addition to Moss and Noble, the Sun Devils landed kicker Jesus Gomez from Eastern Michigan.
Before the portal opened, Dillingham said Arizona State would prioritize the wide receiver position. The Sun Devils will lose seniors wide receivers Melquan Stovall and Xavier Guillory, as well as All-American running back Cam Skattebo — who has been ASU's second-leading receiver this season.
ASU is still in the running for USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, the No. 2 overall prospect in the transfer portal.
The transfer portal will stay open until Dec. 28. Players on the teams competing in the College Football Playoff, and bowl games that are played in late December, will be allowed to enter an additional five-day transfer portal window in January after the portal closes.