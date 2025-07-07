All-Time In-State Recruits Retained by Arizona State
Arizona State football's in-state recruiting has been a topic of conversation across many generations of Sun Devil fans.
Many coaches over the years have tried - and failed - to keep the elite of the elite home.
Some major examples of that include Christian Kirk opting to play for Texas A&M beginning in 2015, Spencer Rattler heading to Oklahoma in 2019,
That doesn't mean that the program has completely struck out of keeping top in-state players in Tempe - as they have retained six of the highest rated players since the turn of the century.
The players in question:
- Zach Miller, TE, 2004
- Terrell Suggs, EDGE, 2000
- Corey Adams, DT, 2009
- Gerell Robinson, Athlete, 2008
- Lamar Baker, CB, 2001
- N'Keal Harry, WR, 2016
Miller accounted for 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons with the Sun Devils before becoming a second round pick in the 2007 NFL draft. That translated to a moderately successful professional career that included 3,804 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Suggs was an All-American during his time in Tempe and carved out an NFL career that featured 139 sacks.
Adams was a huge get for the Sun Devils at the time, but never truly panned out, only recording 2.5 sacks in three years with the program.
Robinson was relatively quiet for the first three seasons in maroon and gold before breaking out for 1,397 yards as a senior in 2011 alongside Brock Osweiler.
Baker enjoyed a relatively successful career in Tempe during some quite forgettable years.
Harry is the most notable of the bunch outside of Suggs - as the Chandler high school product was a two-sport athlete that made highlight reel plays in both football and basketball. He opted to stay to play for Todd Graham and decided to stay once Herm Edwards was hired as well - combining for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two years playing alongside Manny Wilkins.
That success unfortunately did not carry over to his NFL career, as he has yet to cross 1,000 career yards - the signing was still massive and continues to be moving forward.
