A Lot To Love With Kyndrich Breedlove’s Game
The Arizona State Sun Devil secondary has a lot of talented players. Sun Devil fans are familiar with cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson. However, incoming transfer nickel-back Kyndrich Breedlove could be a major impact for the Sun Devils defense.
Breedlove is coming off of a very impressive season at Purdue. He had three interceptions, forty combined tackles, four pass deflections, and two tackles for loss. This shows that Breedlove can do it all at a defensive level. Versatility at any position in the defensive group is significant, especially for a secondary player, ensuring they are not a liability.
What stood out to me the most was that Breedlove was always creating a play in a game. Whether it be tackles or interceptions, Breedlove was continuously impacting the Purdue Boilermaker defense for the better. He showed much consistency throughout the season.
Against Wisconsin, he had no tackles, but made up for it in the air by hauling in two interceptions. The most tackles he had in a game were against Notre Dame and Oregon State, where he had five in each game. He had no interceptions in those games, but Breedlove was great in the tackle department.
Before he was a Boilermaker, Breedlove was a Colorado Buffalo under Head Coach Deion Sanders. Breedlove's time as a Buffalo was less than favorable. He did not put up that many impactful stats, as he had no interceptions and only twelve combined tackles. Additionally, during my research, I found that many Buffalo fans were saying that Breedlove got beaten on a lot of routes going across the middle of the field, especially crossing routes.
It was cool to see a lot of Buffalo fans so happy with the success that Breedlove had as a Boilermaker. Breedlove's giant leap from a Buffalo to a Boilermaker should excite ASU fans, as it shows that Breedlove puts in time to improve his technique and game.
Breedlove will be a nickelback in Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense. This defense substitutes one less linebacker for an additional cornerback, which will be Breedlove. This position requires the player to be very fluid.
Breedlove will primarily be matched up against slot wide receivers. Slot receivers are usually more agile route runners and quick off the release point. So, Breedlove's versatility will be handy in this role.
In conclusion, I am very excited to watch Breedlove play this season! What are your thoughts on the new ASU Defensive back?
