Former Arizona State RB Rachaad White Clarifies Controversy
Arizona State football has been a program that has done a great job of developing NFL talent over the last several decades, but only 11 current program alumni play in the NFL.
Among the better of those 11 is Rachaad White - who scored 20 rushing touchdowns across two seasons in Tempe after following the JUCO to power five route that fellow Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk did.
The wildly successful pair of seasons resulted in White being a third round pick in 2022 - he enjoyed moderate success over the first three seasons of his career.
Despite this, White's future in Tampa has been in question ever since rookie Bucky Irving took the league by storm in 2024, but it appears he is perfectly happy in the current situation in what could be one of the best duos out of the backfield in the NFL.
That reached a fever pitch earlier in the off-season when White posted a cryptic story on social media that many saw as a hint that his time in Tampa could be over after 2025.
The fourth-year back cleared the air on Tuesday, stating that he was just in a mood to listen to country music.
It will certainly be fascinating to see how this era plays out regardless if the message was literal or not - White still projects as a quality complimentary back, particularly in the passing game - but the contract year compliments things.
There have been several instances of a running back that is forced to move elsewhere after their prior team made a move that resulted in a return being unlikely, or an unfortunate injury occurred - amongst other potential factors.
One of the most recent examples was J.K. Dobbins, who was forced to sign elsewhere - eventually settling on the Denver Broncos - after the Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft in April.
Could White face a similar fate - where the dual threat back plays well enough to earn a decent contract and starting role elsewhere in 2026?
It's certainly possible, but that isn't the focus currently - the Bucs are looking to defend their NFC South title for the fifth consecutive season.
