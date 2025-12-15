Commanders to Shut Down Jayden Daniels for Remainder of 2025 Season
The Commanders are all but shifting their focus to 2026.
Amid a disappointing 4–10 campaign filled with poor play and even poorer injury luck, Washington has decided to shut down quarterback Jayden Daniels for the remainder of the year. The 24-year-old has dealt with a knee sprain, a hamstring strain, and a dislocated elbow since the beginning of September—and the reinjuring of said elbow last Sunday against the Vikings has now officially ended his second NFL season.
“We’re gonna sit him for the final three games,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday. “... What went into that? The answer is, it was a lot. Part medical and part team. As of today, he still wasn't all the way cleared to play ... We believe this decision allows him to take advantage of the next few weeks in a different way. He wants to practice and he will practice. He also wants to support Marcus [Mariota] in a way that Marcus has demonstrated and helped him.”
Quinn added that with Daniels expected to be ruled out this coming Saturday against the Eagles, and with the team then preparing for a short week ahead of a Christmas Day matchup vs. the Cowboys, that they ultimately decided this was the best path forward at quarterback.
“We all know the best way to grow is during the games,” the coach explained. “But ... there’s plenty of ways for him to learn over the next three weeks, and he’s going to learn from this vantage point too.”
Daniels came into this season as the reining NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, having led the Commanders to a 12–5 record and a playoff berth in 2024 while throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, and adding 891 yards and six more scores on the ground. Unfortunately, injuries got the best of him in 2025—as evidenced by 2–5 record and 88.1 passer rating as a starter.
Moving forward with Mariota under center, Washington will close out the 2025 season with matchups against the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Eagles once again.