More Intriguing NFL Fits For Sun Devils' Jordyn Tyson
There is a big chance that Arizona State Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson could go in the top ten of the draft. However, what if Tyson were to fall? Here are some teams of where Tyson could fit in the middle of round 1 in the NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
It's a new era in Sin City with John Spytek and Pete Carroll taking over the role of General Manager and Head Coach, respectively. The Raiders have a couple of eye-popping offensive players to watch. Tight End Brock Bowers had an excellent rookie season, and expectations are high for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
However, the Raiders lack a true dominant number one wide receiver, so Tyson could be that. Tyson would also fit the tough culture that the Raiders are trying to build. Tyson's presence could also help the existing Raiders starting receivers.
Jakobi Meyers is slated to be the number one receiver, but Meyers is more of a deep threat. So Tyson, being the one, would draw attention to Tyson, and give Meyers more space to utilize his speed.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of great impact playmakers on the offensive side of the football. Running back Bijan Robinson, along with Wide Receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney, are all highly skilled players. However, Tyson could add a new element to the offense.
That element is run after catch. London and Mooney are solid at running after the catch, but not amazing at it. So, Tyson can add the ability to turn a 10-yard throw into a 20-yard gain.
Falcons Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also has a quick release which is very similar to ASU QB Sam Leavitt. So, it is likely that Tyson could build great chemistry with Penix Jr.
This could also realistically happen if Tyson were to fall in the draft. In the 2021-2024 draft, the Falcons have taken an offensive skill player. This past draft, the Falcons went defense, however they could go back to the offensive side.
The Falcons do not have a first round pick this year, but they could easily trade up if Tyson were to fall to the mid teens.
Pittsburgh Steelers
This past offseason, the Steelers acquired former Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf in a trade. However, besides that, the Steelers do lack another big-time playmaker at the spot.
Metcalf and Tyson would be a great duo moving forward in the Steel City as their traits contrast with one another perfectly. Metcalf is more of the big body, down the field threat. Whereas Tyson does most of his work in the immediate area of the field.
Arizona Cardinals
There is a solid chance that Tyson stays in Arizona and goes to the Cardinals. The Cardinals do have great weapons. Trey McBride is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and Marvin Harrison Jr. had a promising rookie season.
However, similar to the other red bird team on this list, the Falcons, the Cardinals are missing that true run after catch threat on the offense. Tyson is used to playing with a QB who can scramble in Sam Leavitt, so playing with Kyler Murray should be a seamless transition.
Miami Dolphins
Similar to other teams on this list, the Dolphins have a talented receiver room with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, there are reports that the Dolphins could move on from Hill relatively soon. Even if that does not happen, Tyson's athleticism and style of play would be a perfect fit in Head Coah Mike McDaniels' offense.
In conclusion, even if Jordyn Tyson does not go at the top of the draft, there are still a lot of excellent fits for him. Please let us know your thoughts on what you think will be a great spot for Tysonwhen you click right here.