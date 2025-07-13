How Long Will HC Pete Carroll Coach the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are set up well for a bounce-back season in 2025. And it all started with making the right move to bring in someone who has the experience to turn things around for a franchise and knows what it takes to win a lot of games in the NFL.
There is a new feeling in Las Vegas this offseason. One that they have not had in a long time. That feeling of believing they can have a successful upcoming season. The Raiders have made a lot of different changes that they had to make, which will give them the best chance to be successful next season. It is going to have to translate to wins next season if they want to be respected.
The Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
And Carroll is the right man for the job because he has proven to be able to turn things around for struggling teams. He has done it at the college level and the NFL level. Carroll is going to know how to handle the ups and downs of this team and how to get them going every single week, and not come out flat. This Raider team will be ready to come out and play hard every single week.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how long Carroll will stay with the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think Pete Carroll is going to be successful," said Carpenter. "I think he can coach till 80, 81. He is such a good guy. I did not know Pete, and one player told me he is one of the most genuine human beings ever. I agree with it. I really like Pete. He is very likable and genuine. And the more I talk to players ... and they are just pouring their heart out about what he means ... He genuinely cares."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Carroll and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.