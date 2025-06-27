Values Shifting for Dolphins' Tyreek Hill?
While Tyreek Hill's mindset last June may have been focused on getting a new contract, this year it seems to have shifted.
During a recent appearance on "Glory Daze," the podcast of former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, Hill was asked if he was looking to another deal to climb up the "wide receiver money list."
Hill currently is seventh among wide receivers in contract total value, per Over the Cap. Ahead of Hill is Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, Pittsburgh's D.K. Metcalf, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown, and Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown.
While Hill made $19.25 million in 2024 guaranteed money and will make $27.65 million in 2025 (totaling $46.9 million), he does not have any guaranteed money beyond 2025. This puts him in the same situation as he was before he signed the new deal in 2024.
Hill's mind-set also is a lot different from what he expressed after the 2024 regular season finale when he made his famous (or infamous) and since-backtracked comment, "I'm out."
"I mean, right now, man, I'm very grateful," Hill said. "Like, I want to be in Miami, dog. My mindset is being in Miami. You what I'm saying? Like, Coach [Mike] McDaniel, the franchise, the community -- they have done a great job of just standing behind who I am as a man, as a player. To me, I don't even gotta be the highest-paid, man. I just want to win ballgames and just take advantage of being in this great organization of the Dolphins."
Backpedal?
A year ago, the likelihood of such a comment from Hill was incredibly low. Fresh off an All-Pro campaign of 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 receptions, Hill was vocal about wanting a new contract. And his value.
At minicamp last June, Hill said he should always be paid like a top-5 wide receiver.
"I feel like at the end of the day, if you feel like you're top five at something, that's like of you worked at Amazon," said Hill. "If you are one of the best Amazon delivery drivers, you're going to feel some type of way. You're going to go to your boss and say, 'Hey bro, I'm doing 100 routes, and this person only doing 65 routes. I'm supposed to be the top paid person.' ... So if you feel like you deserve something, go get it."
With the 2025 regular season mere months away, it looks like Hill has embraced his current situation.
Another Focus
Hill seems focused on another thing this summer -- proving his speed holds up beyond that of the fastest cornerbacks and safeties in the NFL. After a potential race with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles was called off, he was quick to challenge a new opponent: YouTuber IShowSpeed.
On Monday, Hill called out the streamer during a reaction video of an IShowSpeed race. IShowSpeed reportedly ran a 10.50 100 meter dash in March. Hill's time of 10.15 is .35 seconds better than that of IShowSpeed. Lyles beat Speed in a 50-meter race in November.
That being said, he confirmed to Manziel that he is still hoping to race Lyles before the end of the offseason.
"We're still in long talks about contract negotiations, about time, location, and stuff like that," Hill said. "Really looking forward to it, I've been training my tail off."
2K Tyreek
Hill has been vocal in the past about wanting to reach 2,000 yards in a season and he was on pace to accomplish the feat in 2023 before he limped to the finish line and ended with 1,799 yards.
He told Manziel it was still his goal to reach 2,000 receiving yards. In 2024, Hill only managed 959 yards in a season full of struggles.
The 2,000-yard receiving mark has not been reached, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's NFL-record 1,964 yards in 2012 being the closest. Jerry Rice has the most receiving yards in a single season by a player over 30 years old, with 1,848 in 1995.
Jalen Ramsey, Trash-talking champion
Hill told Manziel that he is still working on keeping Ramsey in Miami, mentioning that he and the All-Pro cornerback will "hang out" soon. He then cited Ramsey as a big-time trash talker when Ramsey played in Jacksonville.
"Boy, that b---- talk so crazy," said Hill. "That b---- gonna talk about your girl, your mama. Fellas, we know whenever a b---- talk about your mama, you just lose all train of thought. It's like, bump this game off, we finna fight after this, bro. So, Ramsey, man, like he probably got the best of me in trash talk. ... We cool now, we cool now bro, we trying to win, but before when he was in Jacksonville? Crazy."