Another Arizona State player ejected in loss to Kansas State
For the second consecutive game an Arizona State men's basketball player was ejected from a Big 12 game.
During Arizona State's 71-70 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night, senior guard Adam Miller was issued a Flagrant 2 technical foul by official Tony Padilla with 7:34 left and ejected from the contest. Miller got into an altercation with Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel right in front of Padilla.
McDaniel was issued a technical foul and remained in the game.
After the game Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said the ejection was out of character for Miller.
"The emotions of the game got to him and that was part of that issue," Hurley said. "He hasn't done anything like that in my two years with him."
Miller finished with 10 points and 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. Arizona State could have used his shooting and ballhandling down the stretch of a tight game.
BJ Freeman Ejected Vs. Arizona
Miller's ejection comes one game after guard BJ Freeman was ejected for headbutting Arizona guard Caleb Love with 30 seconds left in ASU's 81-72 loss to its rival on Saturday. Hurley then pulled his team off the floor with .5 seconds left and refused to shake hands with Arizona's coaches and players.
Hurley also received a technical foul in that game for arguing with the officials. After the Arizona loss, Hurley blamed Arizona for talking too much and the officials for not stopping it.
"If you were right near our bench, it was relentless, constant chatter from a couple of the Arizona players, that was not being policed properly," Hurley said. "Of course they're going to be happy with winning, but It was done with no class in my opinion."
"Words that were said back and forth led to the moment where Freeman lost it, lost his cool because of the constant talk that was allowed go on. I had to make a tough decision to, in the best interest of our team, to get them into the locker room so there would be no further incidents the rest of the game. And in the handshake line."
Arizona State 3-8 In Big 12
The Sun Devils dropped to 3-8 in the Big 12 with Tuesday's loss to Kansas State, all but ending their NCAA tournament hopes.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance missed two free throws with 4.1 seconds left that would have given Arizona State the lead.
ASU will regroup and hit the road for a Big 12 game at Oklahoma State on Saturday.