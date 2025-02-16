Arizona State loses to TCU after Adam Miller's ejection: 4 takeaways
Once Adam Miller was ejected, the Arizona State Sun Devils were in trouble.
Already shorthanded without injured five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, coach Bobby Hurley had to play with six players in the final 16:37 of Saturday's home game vs. TCU. The Sun Devils fought, but ultimately came up shot in a 74-70 loss to the Horned Frogs.
It's the fifth consecutive loss for Arizona State (12-13, 3-11), who is now under .500 for the first time this season.
Adam Miller ejected after using choice words
With 16:37 left in the second half and ASU trailing 41-37, Miller was whistled for a foul. Miller did not like the call and had some choice words for official Kipp Kissinger. Miller was immediately assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game.
Here's the play:
It's the second time Miller has been ejected in his past three games. During Arizona State's 71-70 loss to Kansas State on Feb. 4, Miller was issued a flagrant 2 technical foul by official Tony Padilla with 7:34 left and ejected from the game. Miller got into an altercation with Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel right in front of Padilla.
Miller's technical was ruled a "flagrant 2 fighting technical" which is an automatic one-game suspension per NCAA rules. Miller was suspended for Arizona State's 86-73 loss at Oklahoma State on Feb. 9.
BJ Freeman's consistency
Arizona State's leading scorer, senior guard BJ Freeman, continues to have an outstanding season.
Freeman led the Sun Devils with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He was 5-of-12 from downtown and added 2 assists and 2 rebounds.
A Milwaukee transfer, the 6-foot-6 Freeman came into the game averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He has scored in double figures in 11 of the 13 Big 12 games he has played in.
Joson Sanon's struggles
Arizona State's other 5-star freshman, shooting guard Joson Sanon, has completely lost his shooting touch.
Sanon was among the nation's leaders in 3-point field goal percentage earlier this season at over 50%. He came into Saturday's game shooting 40% from downtown, then went 1-of-4 from the 3-point line vs. TCU.
Over his last six games Sanon is 6-of-30 from downtown. After suffering a high ankle sprain against BYU on New Year's Day, Sanon has struggled with his shot. In order to win in the Big 12, Hurley needs Sanon to shoot the ball at a high level.
Will Arizona State win another game?
Looking at the Sun Devils final six games, it's doubtful they will be favored in any of them.
Arizona State hosts No. 6 Houston on Tuesday, then travels to red-hot Kansas State next weekend. ASU's final four games are vs. BYU, at Utah, at Arizona and vs. Texas Tech.
Four of ASU's final six opponents are NCAA tournament teams, and Kansas State could easily play its way in. Utah appears to be the only winnable game, but it's a road game.
With Quaintance sidelined — and Miller likely suspended for at least one game — Arizona State could be staring at 11 consecutive losses to end the season.