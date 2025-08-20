BREAKING: Arizona State Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Revealed
The 2025-26 Arizona State basketball season is quickly approaching - as the season typically opens up regular season play in early November.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a majorly disappointing season in which they went 13-20 - the worst mark of the Bobby Hurley era.
Today, Hurley's 11th season as head coach of the program becomes fully realized, as the full non-conference slate ahead of year two of Big 12 play was announced.
The full arsenal of games:
- Oct. 12: @ UC Irvine (exhibition)
- Oct. 26: Texas A&M (exhibition)
- Nov. 4: Southern Utah
- Nov. 9: Utah Tech
- Nov. 14: Gonzaga
- Nov 17: Georgia State
- Nov. 20: @ Hawaii
- Nov 24-26: Maui Invitational
- Dec 6: Oklahoma (PHX Arena)
- Dec. 9: Northern Arizona
- Dec. 13: Santa Clara (Las Vegas)
- Dec. 17: @ UCLA
- Dec. 21: Oregon State
The exhibition against Texas A&M in Houston, home date with Gonzaga, Maui Invitational, Oklahoma matchup on a neutral court, and the final two games against a pair of former Pac-12 foes were previously announced.
The battles against UCLA and Oregon State are especially intriguing. The Sun Devils and Bruins have played in some classic games in recent years prior to the teams splitting up into different conferences, while Oregon State could surprise as a member of the West Coast Conference this season.
The pressure is on Hurley to exceed expectations in 2025-26 after two consecutive letdown seasons - Hurley has taken a different approach to roster building this season while also continuing to schedule a reasonably challenging ramp-up slate prior to another season in the Big 12.
Headliners of the 2025-26 Sun Devil roster include Pepperdine transfer Moe Odum - who averaged north of seven assists per game last season, Marcus Adams Jr. - a former four star recruit who shot north of 39% from three-point range last season, and lone returning player in guard Trevor Best, who flashed in a game against BYU last season.
Arizona State is completing the second half of a back-to-back against Gonzaga and will welcome back former guard Adam Miller to Tempe in the process.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!