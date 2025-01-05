Key Arizona State basketball player suffers injury
The Arizona State Sun Devils are missing their leading scorer in their Big 12 basketball matchup vs. Colorado.
Five-star freshman Joson Sanon, who is averaging 13.5 points and shooting 48% from the 3-point line, suffered an undisclosed lower body injury in Arizona State's 76-56 loss to BYU on Tuesday. He wasn't in uniform for the Sun Devils' home matchup vs. the Buffaloes on Saturday.
Sanon, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, has been coming off the bench for Bobby Hurley and giving ASU a scoring spark. He is 28-of-58 from the 3-point line and had made at least one 3-pointer in every game unil he went 0-of-3 against BYU.
Earlier this season Hurley called Sanon "the best shooter I've ever coached."
With Sanon out, Hurley shortened his rotation to seven players, bringing just Shawn Phillips and Amier Ali off the bench.
Arizona State (9-3, 0-1) entered the Colorado game ranked No. 54 in the NCAA Net Rankings and one of the 'first four out" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology projections.
The Sun Devils face a daunting stretch after the Colorado game. Five of their next six opponents projected to be in the 2025 NCAA Tournament — with No. 3 Iowa State topping the list. The Cyclones are currently projected to be the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Eight Big 12 teams are currently predicted to make the tourney, with three more teams — ASU, Colorado and UCF — on the bubble.